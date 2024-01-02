Singapore’s Tampines Residents Disturbed by Woman’s Daily Screams

Residents of the bustling neighborhood of Tampines, Singapore, have been living under a cloud of unease. The source? The incessant, ear-piercing screams of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, living in a mid-floor unit at Block 405, Tampines Street 41. These screams, which have been reverberating through the corridors daily since November 2023, are not confined to a specific time of day. They often commence in the morning and persist into the night, sometimes up to 10 times a day, creating an unsettling ambience.

Disruptive Behaviour Disturbes the Community

The woman’s outbursts are not limited to screams. They also include the slamming of doors and pouring of liquid, actions that are just as disruptive. The relentless noise has taken a toll on the nerves of the fellow residents, pushing some to the brink of moving out or temporarily relocating to escape the auditory assault.

Law Enforcement and the Noise Dispute

Despite the police being summoned to the scene over 20 times, the issue remains unresolved. The Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K Shanmugam, clarified that noise complaints fall outside the purview of law enforcement. He believes that such issues should ideally be addressed through community-based approaches. However, he did assure that the police would intervene if additional concerns related to law and order emerge.

Government’s Response to Noise Disputes

In response to the escalating tension, the government has proposed the establishment of a dedicated unit to handle serious noise disputes between neighbors. This unit would operate under the enhanced Community Dispute Management Framework, and stronger laws and mandatory mediation would feature prominently in its modus operandi. This move signifies the government’s recognition of the impact of noise disputes on community harmony and its commitment to maintaining peace among residents.