Business

Singapore’s MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Singapore’s MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) is altering its security deposit policy for shipping companies utilizing its port. Starting April 1, companies assessed as having a low likelihood of defaulting on their dues will no longer be mandated to provide a security deposit or banker’s guarantee if their annual billing exceeds $5,000. This transition towards a credit-risk profile assessment will benefit approximately 80% of shipping companies, boosting their cash flow by over $20 million annually.

Revamping Maritime Policies

The policy change was unveiled by Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat during the Singapore Maritime Foundation New Year Conversations 2024 event. It is in line with the government’s endeavor to mitigate business costs and sustain Singapore’s competitive advantage as a global maritime hub.

Record-Breaking Growth in Maritime Industry

Significant strides were made in the maritime industry in 2023 with record vessel arrivals, container throughput, and bunker sales. Singapore surpassed the 3 billion gross tonnage mark for annual vessel arrivals for the first time, container throughput reached an unprecedented record of 39 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and bunker sales volume soared to a record 51.8 million tonnes.

Digitalization and Talent Development

Besides policy changes, digitalization of bunkering processes is also in progress, aimed at enhancing productivity and safety. Singapore is heavily investing in talent development for the maritime sector through job redesign initiatives, scholarship programs, and internship opportunities. These measures aim to continue its growth trajectory and create new opportunities in the industry.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

