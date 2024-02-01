Singapore's MPA Board Welcomes 15 New Members: A New Era of Maritime Governance

Transport Minister of Singapore, Chee Hong Tat, has ushered in a new era for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) with the appointment of 15 new members to its board. The appointees, who took effect from February 2nd, 2023, will serve for a three-year term until January 31st, 2027, injecting fresh perspectives and expertise into the board's strategic direction and governance.

A Blend of Expertise

The list of newcomers is notable for the diverse range of relevant professional sectors they represent. Among them, three are first-timers on the board: Allen Lew, Chairman of Certis Group; Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive of Ocean Network Express; and Yeo Siew Eng, Director of Keppel Data Centre REIT Management. Their respective backgrounds in security services, shipping logistics, and information technology promise to introduce new dimensions to the MPA's mission of developing Singapore's port and maritime industry.

Continuation under Experienced Leadership

The MPA board will continue under the chairmanship of Niam Chiang Meng. His leadership, coupled with the expertise of the new members, pledges a dynamic environment for the board's deliberations. The board's mandate includes enhancing Singapore's position as a leading international maritime hub, a task that will benefit from the extensive industry knowledge of the newly appointed members.

Key Figures and Their Roles

Among the new appointees are key figures from various sectors. These include Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor, Group Chairman of M Kapital Holdings; Chan Cheow Hoe, Government Chief Digital Technology Officer; Mary Liew, General Secretary for the Singapore Maritime Officers' Union; Sng Seow Wah, Corporate Advisor for Temasek International Advisors; and Caroline Yang, Chief Executive of Hong Lam Marine. Their diverse backgrounds - spanning finance, information technology, labor representation, strategic advisory, and marine services - will contribute to the overall depth and breadth of the board's expertise.

In conclusion, the new board is a testament to the MPA's commitment to maintaining a broad and diverse skill set in its governing body. The addition of new members from various sectors aligns with the MPA's mission to enhance Singapore's maritime industry, promising a bright future for the city-state's ports.