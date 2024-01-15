en English
Energy

Singapore’s Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, Singapore’s top marine bunker supplier, has once again secured its leading position, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. Singapore, being the world’s largest bunker hub, recorded new heights in marine fuel sales in 2023, fueled by record container throughput and a growing interest in alternative bunker fuels.

Shifting Market Dynamics

The data reveals not only the performance of individual companies but also the strategic shifts within the marine fuel supply sector. TFG Marine, belonging to Trafigura, climbed up the ranks to become the second-largest supplier. However, the most significant leap was made by Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore. It jumped 16 spots to the third position after receiving a bunker supplier license in 2022 and increasing its market share, especially in the high sulphur market. This puts them in direct competition with PetroChina.

Sinopec’s Rapid Rise

Sinopec’s swift rise has shifted the market dynamics, pushing PetroChina International Singapore to fourth place and Vitol Bunkers to fifth. Sinopec’s aggressive expansion strategy, including the development of its regional storage capacity, seems to be paying off. Meanwhile, the marine biofuel supplier’s rankings also saw changes, with Maersk Oil Trading, Chevron Singapore, and BP Singapore leading the pack in 2023.

Record Marine Fuel Sales

Last year, Singapore’s marine fuel sales reached a new peak of 51.82 million metric tons. The increase was driven by record container throughput and a growing interest from shippers in experimenting with alternative bunker fuels. This record-breaking sales volume underscores the strategic shifts and intensifying competition within the Singapore marine fuel supply sector, reflecting wider trends in global commodity markets and shipping industry dynamics.

As the world’s top maritime center, the Port of Singapore was named the best global seaport for the third consecutive year. The city-state continues to play a pivotal role in global shipping, with its registry of ships among the largest worldwide. Its total tonnage of ships under the Singapore flag reached 99.56 million GT in 2023, marking a 4% increase from 2022.

Energy Singapore Transportation
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

