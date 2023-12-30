Singapore’s Household Gas Tariffs to Rise in 2024 Amid Higher Fuel Costs

In a move that signals a significant cost-of-living increase for many Singaporean households, City Energy, the sole provider of piped town gas in Singapore, has announced a rise in household gas tariffs. From January 1 to March 31, 2024, the gas tariffs will increase by 0.73 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 23.15 cents per kWh. This follows an increase of 0.51 cents per kWh in the last quarter of 2023. The increases have been attributed to higher fuel costs.

The Role of the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore’s gas industry regulator, has approved the revised tariffs. Gas tariffs in Singapore are reviewed in accordance with EMA guidelines. The EMA’s role in this process ensures that any changes are rigorously scrutinized and justified before implementation.

Impact on Consumers

This tariff increase will undoubtedly put additional financial pressure on households in Singapore. The cost of gas is a significant part of many households’ monthly expenses, and this increase will be felt acutely by those already struggling with the cost of living. Notably, this is not the only utility seeing a price hike. Households supplied by SP Group will experience a 5% increase in electricity tariffs due to higher carbon tax and rising energy costs.

Government Aid to Ease the Burden

In response to the impending increases, the government has announced additional aid for eligible Singaporean HDB households. These households will receive an additional $20 per quarter in U-Save rebates in 2024 and 2025. This rebate is intended to cushion the impact of the increases in carbon tax and water prices.

