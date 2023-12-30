en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Singapore’s Household Gas Tariffs to Rise in 2024 Amid Higher Fuel Costs

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:35 pm EST
Singapore’s Household Gas Tariffs to Rise in 2024 Amid Higher Fuel Costs

In a move that signals a significant cost-of-living increase for many Singaporean households, City Energy, the sole provider of piped town gas in Singapore, has announced a rise in household gas tariffs. From January 1 to March 31, 2024, the gas tariffs will increase by 0.73 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 23.15 cents per kWh. This follows an increase of 0.51 cents per kWh in the last quarter of 2023. The increases have been attributed to higher fuel costs.

The Role of the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore’s gas industry regulator, has approved the revised tariffs. Gas tariffs in Singapore are reviewed in accordance with EMA guidelines. The EMA’s role in this process ensures that any changes are rigorously scrutinized and justified before implementation.

Impact on Consumers

This tariff increase will undoubtedly put additional financial pressure on households in Singapore. The cost of gas is a significant part of many households’ monthly expenses, and this increase will be felt acutely by those already struggling with the cost of living. Notably, this is not the only utility seeing a price hike. Households supplied by SP Group will experience a 5% increase in electricity tariffs due to higher carbon tax and rising energy costs.

Government Aid to Ease the Burden

In response to the impending increases, the government has announced additional aid for eligible Singaporean HDB households. These households will receive an additional $20 per quarter in U-Save rebates in 2024 and 2025. This rebate is intended to cushion the impact of the increases in carbon tax and water prices.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (Titas Gas) clarified that they have not proposed to increase gas prices for non-metered domestic consumers by 47% as reported by media. Instead, they have requested the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to reconsider the amount of gas used by non-metered consumers.

In other global news, at least 30 civilians have been killed in Ukraine in one of the largest attacks by Moscow since the start of the war. In addition, a British volunteer medic was found dead in her home in Kyiv. On the energy front, Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remain at their lowest level in over four months due to strong inventories, mild weather, and weak demand.

0
Asia Energy Singapore
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PHLPost Welcomes 2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon with Commemorative Stamps

By Rafia Tasleem

2024: The Year of International Travel Revival with a Focus on Asia

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Addressing Climate Change and Urbanization: A Dialogue with Sadek Wahba

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Transformations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vietnam's 'Bamboo Diplomacy': A Year of Diplomatic Triumphs ...
@Asia · 41 mins
Vietnam's 'Bamboo Diplomacy': A Year of Diplomatic Triumphs ...
heart comment 0
2024: Year of New Horizons in International Travel

By BNN Correspondents

2024: Year of New Horizons in International Travel
Confronting the Dual Challenge of Urbanization and Climate Change: Insights from Sadek Wahba

By Dil Bar Irshad

Confronting the Dual Challenge of Urbanization and Climate Change: Insights from Sadek Wahba
Legacy of Colonialism: The Philippines’ Struggle with an Agriculture-Heavy Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Legacy of Colonialism: The Philippines' Struggle with an Agriculture-Heavy Economy
Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station Inaugurated by PM Modi in Ayodhya

By BNN Correspondents

Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station Inaugurated by PM Modi in Ayodhya
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
2 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
4 mins
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
4 mins
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
5 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
7 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
8 mins
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
10 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
11 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app