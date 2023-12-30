en English
Business

Singapore’s City Energy Announces Hike in Gas Tariffs Amid Rising Fuel Costs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm EST
In the wake of growing global energy costs, Singapore’s sole provider of piped town gas, City Energy, has announced a sharp hike in gas tariffs. Starting from January 1, 2024, and lasting until March 31, 2024, households will experience an increase from 22.42 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 23.15 cents per kWh. This raise, which does not include the nine percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), is a clear reflection of the escalated fuel costs in comparison to the previous quarter.

Previous Hikes and Regulatory Approvals

The last recorded tariff increase took place during the quarter stretching from October to December 2023. A sizable 0.51 cents per kWh surge was enacted, citing similar reasons of high fuel costs. The Energy Market Authority (EMA), the key body regulating Singapore’s gas industry, has given its approval to the revised tariffs, strictly following the guidelines laid down by City Energy.

Other Tariff Categories Also Affected

This announcement is not restricted to households but also extends to other tariff categories. The Bulk Tariff A, applicable for a minimum consumption of 1,000 kWh of gas per month, and the Bulk Tariff B, for a minimum consumption of 50,000 kWh of gas per month, have also been revised upwards. These increases are a direct consequence of the higher costs associated with fuel procurement and delivery.

Broader Implications

This tariff hike is part of a larger trend influencing gas and electricity prices in Singapore. Over the next three months, households supplied by SP Group will witness a 5 percent increase in electricity tariffs and a 4 percent increase in town gas tariffs. The carbon tax will be raised to $25 per tonne of emissions, up from $5, while the GST will increase to 9 percent from the current 8 percent. Power generation companies are likely to pass on some of these costs to electricity retailers, who, in turn, could shift these additional costs to the end consumers. However, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive additional U-Save rebates to soften the impact of the carbon tax and water price increases in 2024 and 2025.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

