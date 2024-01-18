en English
Agriculture

Singapore’s Aquaculture Project Promises Seafood Boost and Sustainability

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
After a two-year delay, Singapore has kick-started a project to farm seafood around Pulau Bukom, a move set to bolster the local seafood supply by a staggering 3,465 tonnes annually. This significant yield accounts for nearly 80% of the current locally produced seafood. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has opened bids for two 5-hectare lots in the open sea for this aquaculture venture, underlining the critical role of technology, innovation, and sustainable practices in the face of limited sea space and climate change threats.

Environmental Concerns and Project Delay

Initial concerns about potential adverse impacts on coral reefs and recreational areas due to farming in the vicinity of Pulau Satumu, Pulau Jong, and Pulau Bukom had been raised. Consequently, in 2022, the SFA had put tenders for Pulau Satumu and Pulau Jong on hold, pending further investigations. However, the decision has now been made to move forward with Pulau Bukom, which is less rich in corals and doesn’t serve as a key biodiversity area.

Introducing the Closed Containment Aquaculture System

The Pulau Bukom site will be the first to showcase Singapore’s closed containment aquaculture system, a pioneering approach to minimize pollution and safeguard marine biodiversity. This system works by effectively containing waste and excess feed, thereby curbing their harmful impact on the marine environment.

Aligning with Singapore’s 30 by 30 Goal

This initiative is in line with Singapore’s ambitious 30 by 30 goal to produce 30% of its nutritional needs locally by 2030. Seafood forms a significant part of this vision due to the feasibility of farming it within the confines of the island-state.

As the aquaculture industry grows, it is viewed as a promising solution to ensure a consistent seafood supply while alleviating pressure on natural ecosystems. Yet, it also grapples with issues such as disease outbreaks, habitat degradation, and inefficient resource utilization. The industry is shaping its future sustainability through policies and platforms, emphasizing the accurate measurement, monitoring, and data reporting. Technological advances are transforming the sector, improving efficiency, and contributing to sustainability goals. The rising demand for sustainably produced seafood drives the industry towards transparency measures and consumer education initiatives.

Agriculture Environmental Science Singapore
Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

