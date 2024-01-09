en English
Singapore

Singapore’s AIC Launches ‘Break the Silver Ceiling’ Campaign to Challenge Ageing Stereotypes

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Singapore's AIC Launches 'Break the Silver Ceiling' Campaign to Challenge Ageing Stereotypes

On January 9, 2024, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) in Singapore launched an initiative that aspires to redefine societal perceptions of ageing. This campaign, aptly named ‘Break the Silver Ceiling’, seeks to dismantle stereotypes associated with seniors and underscore the untapped potential they possess.

Challenging Ageing Stereotypes

Running until February 5, 2024, the ‘Break the Silver Ceiling’ campaign is an endeavor to challenge age stereotypes that confine individuals’ potential. It puts forth an optimistic narrative, emphasizing that ageing isn’t a barrier to productivity or innovation. The campaign underscores the fact that elders are not just recipients of care but also active contributors to society.

Featuring Prominent Seniors

In a concerted effort to amplify its message, the campaign includes a video titled ‘Boomer is OK’, featuring distinguished seniors such as Jack Neo, Bridget Jeet Pereira, and Adam Abdul Rashid. These individuals share their personal encounters with ageism and their continued vitality, in spite of societal stereotypes. The video is part of the campaign’s digital outreach, set to be disseminated via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Seniors Defying Ageist Notions

The campaign also spotlights seniors who are breaking barriers and defying the notion that only the young can achieve success in different fields. Jack Neo, a renowned director and actor, has launched an e-commerce live-streaming platform, proving that the realms of technology and entertainment aren’t just for the youth. Bridget Jeet Pereira, mother of a Singaporean sprinter, has taken up golfing, demonstrating that age does not limit physical activity or the pursuit of new hobbies.

Engaging Activities and Collaborations

The ‘Break the Silver Ceiling’ campaign isn’t limited to digital outreach. It also includes a public walk event led by Jack Neo and a collaboration with streetwear designer Mark Ong, who has designed running tees for the campaign’s relay runners. A TikTok challenge has been launched to inspire users to surpass the physical and mental feats achieved by seniors in the campaign’s videos.

In a statement, AIC CEO, Mr. Tan Kwang Cheak, stressed the need to move beyond age-related labels and cultivate an inclusive view of ageing. The ‘Break the Silver Ceiling’ campaign aims to instigate a shift in mindset about the capabilities of senior citizens, inspiring society to see them as people with potential rather than limitations.

Singapore Social Issues
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

