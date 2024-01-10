Singaporean School Bus Driver Jailed for Assaulting a 12-Year-Old Boy

In a disturbing incident that unfolded on July 31, 2023, a 12-year-old boy suffered a dislocated shoulder after a school bus driver in Singapore, Poh Choon Huat, physically assaulted him. The altercation was triggered by a can of green tea that had spilled on the bus following an abrupt stop. The boy, seated in the last row with a friend, attempted to clean up the spill and informed the bus attendant of the situation.

A Violent Response to a Minor Incident

Despite the boy’s explanation, Poh, a 64-year-old bus driver, reacted with disproportionate anger. He confronted, scolded, and manhandled the boy, actions that led to a dislocation of the acromioclavicular joint of the boy’s left shoulder. The boy was subsequently forced to wear a sling. The reason for Poh’s anger, as he admitted to the police, was the boy’s failure to use a seat belt and the perceived disorder on the bus.

Legal Consequences for Poh Choon Huat

Poh’s actions did not go without legal repercussions. After the boy sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital and his injury was diagnosed, Poh was handed a seven-week jail sentence and was ordered to pay $138 in medical compensation. He faced a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. In the end, he was sentenced to jail time and compensation, a decision pronounced by District Judge Kenneth Chin.

A Strong Message from the Judiciary

District Judge Kenneth Chin emphasized the inappropriateness and disproportionality of Poh’s actions, given his responsibility for the safety of the children in his care. The sentence served as a stern reminder of the vital role of bus drivers in maintaining a safe environment for children and the severe consequences of failing to uphold this duty.