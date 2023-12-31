Singaporean President Advocates for Respect and Inclusivity in New Year Address

In a recent address that resonated with the multicultural ethos of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam called upon the nation to build an environment where ‘respect for all’ is a lived reality. The New Year message, delivered via social media, echoed the President’s vision of fostering an inclusive society where respect transcends the boundaries of race and faith.

Emphasizing Respect and Inclusivity

President Shanmugaratnam reemphasized his campaign slogan, urging society to deepen its respect for individuals of different races and faiths. His message underscored the importance of unity in diversity, a principle that Singapore has embodied as a multicultural society. The President’s call to action is a testament to his commitment to social cohesion and harmony within the nation.

Building a Culture of Respect

In his New Year address, President Shanmugaratnam pledged to collaborate with the government, civil society, and the populace to nurture a lasting culture of respect. This effort aims to not only strengthen the fabric of the Singaporean society but also project Singapore’s voice of reason in a world often divided by differences.

Reflecting on the Past and Looking Ahead

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his New Year address, highlighted President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s decisive win in the 2023 presidential elections. He reflected on Singapore’s return to the lowest level of its disease outbreak response and the government’s assistance schemes to alleviate the higher cost of living. PM Lee also shared optimistic projections for the gross domestic product growth and a further reduction in inflation. Amidst these positive developments, he also acknowledged the geopolitical uncertainties, leadership transition, and the Forward Singapore agenda initiated by the 4G leaders.