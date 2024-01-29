Singaporean Mother Faces Staggering $9,029.72 Phone Bill Due to Son's Roaming Charges

In a stunning turn of events, a Singaporean mother, Ms. Lin, was left speechless when she received a phone bill totaling $9,029.72. The astronomical figure was the result of roaming charges incurred by her son during a brief two-hour transit in Istanbul, Turkey. The 41-year-old woman's son, who was en route from Singapore to Hungary, sent a quick message to his family using his mobile data, unwittingly racking up a bill that far exceeded expectation.

Roaming Charges: The Hidden Culprit

The bill from M1, a prominent local telecommunications company, included $8,944.80 in roaming charges. This was in addition to the regular monthly fee and a minor charge for SMS roaming. As the son's phone line is under Ms. Lin's account, the responsibility of the unforeseen charges fell squarely on her shoulders.

Action and Reaction

Upon receiving the bill, Ms. Lin promptly cancelled her Giro payment arrangement, disputed the charges, and paid only the non-roaming portion of the bill. This led to an immediate disconnection of their phone lines on January 26.

Negotiations and Resolution

After engaging in negotiations with M1, the company offered a one-time waiver. Consequently, the phone lines were reconnected once Ms. Lin paid an agreed-upon amount of $500. An M1 spokesperson clarified that the roaming charges were incurred because the roaming function on the son's phone was activated, thereby establishing a connection with the Turkish telecom company, Vodafone Telsim.