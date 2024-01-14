Singaporean Father Frames Son’s Wall Art, Winning Praise on TikTok

A Singaporean father’s unique approach to parenting has garnered admiration on TikTok, with nearly 280,000 likes and a flood of positive comments. Mr. Afiq Omar chose to frame his son’s wall drawing instead of reprimanding him, sparking a debate on creativity and discipline in parenting.

A Unique Response to Childhood Creativity

It all started when Mr. Afiq received a message from his wife, which included a photo of their tearful son, Ilham. The cause of the tears was immediately apparent: Ilham had drawn on the wall of their home. Instead of scolding his son, Mr. Afiq chose a different approach. In a video shared on TikTok, he is seen asking Ilham about his avant-garde artwork, which the toddler describes as ‘Finger. One finger.’

Framing the Art and Fostering Creativity

Mr. Afiq proceeded to frame the wall drawing and label it with Ilham’s name, birth year, and the date of the artwork. His wife expressed concern that this might encourage more wall drawings, but Mr. Afiq disagreed. ‘The point is to foster creativity,’ he explained. This unique approach to parenting has resonated with tens of thousands of TikTok users, earning Mr. Afiq praise for his supportive parenting style.

The Power of Positive Reinforcement

Many commenters noted that Ilham might one day hold his own art exhibition, while others suggested alternative ways for him to express his creativity, such as drawing on paper or using an easel. These reactions underscore the importance of guiding children’s creativity in positive, constructive ways. Mr. Afiq’s innovative approach serves as a reminder that nurturing the next generation of artists can start in our own homes, even if it means dealing with a few wall drawings along the way.