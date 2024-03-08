Singapore Survey Reveals: 43.8% Women More Office Time if Needs Met, Workplace Gaps Highlighted

A recent survey conducted by LoopMe in Singapore has shed light on the workplace needs of women, revealing a significant percentage who are willing to spend more time in the office if their specific needs are better addressed. The study, which focused on women aged between 18 and 34, found that 70% felt their workplace did not adequately meet their needs, with only 21.5% believing their employers took female-specific concerns like period pain or menopause seriously. Additionally, 43.8% of respondents indicated a willingness to increase their office hours if there was an improvement in accommodation for female needs.

Understanding the Discrepancies

The survey, which gathered responses from 3,807 female participants between 19 and 26 February 2024, illustrated a disconnect between workplace provisions and the needs of female employees. Besides the lack of seriousness towards female-specific health issues, over a third (34.2%) of the respondents expressed a desire for enhanced security measures outside the office premises. This finding is particularly striking considering Singapore's reputation as one of the safest cities globally. The data underscores the need for workplaces to adopt more inclusive and considerate practices.

Desired Improvements and Facilities

Among the amenities sought by the survey participants were female-oriented rooms for breastfeeding, highlighted by 19.7% of respondents, and temperature-controlled rooms, desired by 18.4%. These facilities, along with better security measures, represent a broader call for work environments that acknowledge and cater to the unique needs and concerns of female employees. The willingness to spend more time in the office, as indicated by 43.8% of women, suggests that addressing these issues could lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

Singapore's Employment Landscape for Women

Singapore boasts the highest employment rate for women aged 25 to 64 in the world, standing at 77%. This statistic highlights the critical role women play in the nation's workforce and underscores the importance of creating work environments that support their needs and well-being. The findings from the LoopMe survey signal a growing awareness and demand for workplaces to evolve in ways that foster inclusivity, safety, and comfort for all employees, particularly women.

The LoopMe survey's revelations serve as a call to action for employers in Singapore and beyond to reassess and enhance their workplace policies and facilities. By addressing the specific needs of female employees, companies can not only increase their attractiveness as employers but also boost overall productivity and employee satisfaction. As the conversation around workplace inclusivity and support continues to gain momentum, it is evident that meeting the needs of female employees is not just a matter of fairness but also a strategic imperative for businesses aiming to thrive in today's competitive landscape.