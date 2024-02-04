Singapore Supermarkets Accommodate Last-Minute Shoppers with Adjusted Chinese New Year Hours

In the spirit of the Chinese New Year (CNY), Singapore supermarkets have recalibrated their operating hours to cater to the eleventh-hour shopping needs of the local populace. Over a hundred NTUC FairPrice outlets will remain open on the first day of CNY (10 February), with a significant number of 34 stores running round the clock, maintaining their schedule throughout the festive period.
Adjusted Operating Hours for the Festive Season
On the eve of CNY (9 February), outlets with modified hours will shut their doors by 5 pm. However, the majority of Giant stores will be operating 24 hours during the CNY period, including the dates of 8-11 February. There are nine specific stores that will have truncated hours. IMM and Sembawang Hypermarkets have graciously extended their operating hours on 8 February, indicating their commitment to meet the increased demand of the festivities.
Supermarkets Adapting to CNY Rush
Sheng Siong supermarkets will wrap up operations by 4 pm on the CNY eve, with 26 stores opening their doors from 8 am to 6 pm on the first two days of CNY. The usual operating hours will be resumed on 12 February. Prime Supermarket, on the other hand, will have some outlets closed on 10 and 11 February, while others will run round the clock. On these particular days, two specific outlets will have limited operating hours.
Japanese Supermarket Chain Joins the CNY Fervor
Showing solidarity with the festive spirit, the Japanese supermarket chain will keep its Orchard Central outlet open 24 hours. The other outlets in the chain will open an hour early on 8 February and close an hour prior on 9 February. All NTUC stores will revert to their regular hours from 11 February, signifying the end of the festive period.