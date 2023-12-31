en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Singapore Rings in 2024 Amidst Dazzling Fireworks and Strict Crowd Control

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:36 pm EST
Singapore Rings in 2024 Amidst Dazzling Fireworks and Strict Crowd Control

In the heart of Southeast Asia, Singapore greeted 2024 amidst a kaleidoscope of color, as the Marina Bay area became the epicenter of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The night sky was set ablaze with a stunning display of fireworks, drawing residents and tourists alike to the festive spectacle.

Preventing Overcrowding in Marina Bay

Given the magnitude of the event, local law enforcement took stringent measures to manage the large crowds. Temporary closures were enforced in various areas around Marina Bay, including the iconic Merlion Park, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge, and Youth Olympic Park to regulate footfall and ensure public safety.

The Role of Technology in Crowd Management

Authorities directed the masses to the CrowdMarinaBay online platform, a digital tool providing real-time updates on crowd situations, advising the public to make informed decisions before joining the festivities. The platform also offered helpful information on nearby transport options, aiding in smooth transit and reducing congestion.

(Read Also: Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births)

Train Services and Crowd Flow

The Bayfront MRT station temporarily paused its services due to the throng but resumed operations shortly before the stroke of midnight. Crowd flow was further managed by closing specific MRT station entrances and exits, with designated routes out of the area established post-event to prevent overcrowding at specific stations.

(Read Also: Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns)

Public Safety Measures and Advice

With public safety paramount, police officers and auxiliary police officers were deployed to regulate the number of people entering designated areas, closing them off once safety capacity thresholds were met. Revelers were advised to stay vigilant, refrain from carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewelry, and cooperate with security personnel who may conduct bag checks.

Apart from Marina Bay, Singaporeans had the option to partake in the festive merriment closer to home, as celebratory fireworks also lit up the sky at seven heartland locations, welcoming the dawn of a new year in a truly spectacular fashion.

Read More

0
Safety Singapore Travel & Tourism
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Active Shooter Situation Unfolds at MGM Signature Towers in Las Vegas

By Salman Akhtar

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Ontario Police and Operation Red Nose Quinte Gear Up for a Safer New Year's Eve

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fatal Shooting in Providenciales Sparks Calls for Stricter Gun Control ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Fatal Shooting in Providenciales Sparks Calls for Stricter Gun Control ...
heart comment 0
Port St Johns Municipality Strengthens Beach Safety Ahead of Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Port St Johns Municipality Strengthens Beach Safety Ahead of Festive Season
Noida Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations Amid Pandemic

By Rafia Tasleem

Noida Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations Amid Pandemic
Nagpur Traffic Police Promote Road Safety with Flowers on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagpur Traffic Police Promote Road Safety with Flowers on New Year's Eve
Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Action Against Rising Gun Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Action Against Rising Gun Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
3 mins
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
5 mins
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
5 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
5 mins
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
10 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
13 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
14 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
14 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
15 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
16 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
29 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
44 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app