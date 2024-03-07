Singapore Revamps Infectious Diseases Act for Future Pandemics, Introduces New Powers for Health Minister

Amid lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore is set to overhaul its approach to managing infectious diseases, heralding significant legislative changes aimed at enhancing the country's preparedness for future pandemics. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, addressing Parliament, announced a comprehensive review of the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA), proposing a structured hierarchy of responses and expanded powers for the Minister of Health to effectively tackle varying severities of outbreaks.

Strategic Overhaul of Infectious Diseases Management

Central to the legislative amendments is the introduction of a Public Health Threat (PHT) designation, alongside the existing Public Health Emergency (PHE) provision. This new categorization allows for a more nuanced response to health threats, enabling the Minister for Health to declare a PHT or PHE based on the outbreak's severity. Ong Ye Kung highlighted that such a system would have classified the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore as a PHT, underscoring the need for tailored responses to different stages of a health crisis.

Enhanced Powers and Responsibilities

Under the revised IDA, the Minister for Health will gain broad powers to implement necessary measures during a PHT or PHE, ranging from movement restrictions and prohibitions on gatherings to the suspension of non-essential businesses. A PHE declaration, which currently allows for the declaration of restricted zones and curfew-like measures, will see its criteria fine-tuned to better reflect healthcare system capacities and disease epidemiology. Additionally, the Minister will be authorized to requisition medical resources under the Requisition of Resources Act 1985 (RORA), ensuring rapid mobilization of necessary assets during a crisis. Affected parties will receive compensation, addressing concerns over the commandeering of private resources.

Safeguards and Transparency

To balance the extended powers, the legislation introduces several safeguards to ensure transparency and accountability. Declarations of a PHT or PHE, along with any resultant regulations, must be publicly announced and presented to Parliament, allowing for legislative oversight and the possibility of annulment if deemed unsatisfactory. Moreover, in a commitment to privacy, Minister Ong confirmed the deletion of all COVID-19-related personal contact tracing data, except for that related to a specific criminal investigation, signaling a cautious approach to personal data management post-pandemic.

As Singapore reflects on its pandemic response and looks to the future, these legislative changes represent a pivotal step towards a more resilient and adaptable public health strategy. By establishing a clear framework for action and ensuring robust oversight mechanisms, the country aims to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens against the unknown challenges of tomorrow's infectious disease threats.