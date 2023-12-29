en English
Business

Singapore Raises Sales Tax to Manage Ageing Population and Rising Living Costs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Singapore Raises Sales Tax to Manage Ageing Population and Rising Living Costs

In a move to strengthen its financial standing against the backdrop of a rapidly aging population, Singapore has implemented a one-percentage point hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST), raising it to 9% from the next fiscal year. The increase marks the second phase of a two-stage rate hike, following an increment to 8% from 7% last year, a rate that had stayed constant for 15 years. This decision comes in the face of escalating living costs, as the city-state’s core inflation moderated to 3.2% in November from earlier highs of 5.5% at the year’s onset.

Anticipating Economic Strains

Despite the moderation, inflation persists, and the central bank anticipates it to average between 2.5–3.5% in 2024. The government’s action has faced opposition from lawmakers who suggest postponing the tax increase, citing the burden on citizens. However, the government asserts the necessity of the tax hike to manage a projected spike in healthcare costs and a demographic shift that will see a quarter of the population aged 65 and older by 2030.

Mitigating the Impact

To soften the blow on households, the government has rolled out an ‘assurance package’ valued at over S$10 billion. This includes payouts of S$200 to S$800 for all adult Singaporeans. Some retailers, including IKEA and FairPrice Group, have pledged to temporarily absorb the tax increase on selected items, easing the transition for consumers.

Future Implications

The tax hike has stirred apprehension among arts companies, booksellers, and art dealers, who fear potential declines in book purchases and impacts on non-GST registered sellers. However, economic analysts remain optimistic about a gradual price decline in 2024, partially due to 2023’s elevated base and the effects of monetary policy tightening. They also believe that the direct impact of the GST increase will be less than 1 to 1 as merchants are expected to absorb or delay the increase. Amid rising prices and inflation, these measures aim to alleviate the burden on mid-career workers, retirees, and low-wage earners.

Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

