Singapore Raises Retirement Age: A Step Towards Age-Inclusive Workplaces

In response to public sentiments echoing the expertise of older workers, Singapore’s government is making strides towards embracing senior workers as a vital component of its workforce. In a societal shift, many senior workers are expressing their desire to continue contributing their skills and expertise beyond traditional retirement ages.

Retirement Age to Rise

As a testament to these changing attitudes, Singapore is poised to raise the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70, respectively, by 2030. This progressive move ensures that senior workers are not prematurely ousted from the workforce based on their age. Instead, it offers them re-employment opportunities, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and career growth.

Advocacy for Age-Neutral Workplaces

The Retirement and Re-employment Act stands as a bulwark, ensuring that senior workers are not dismissed on the grounds of age. The upcoming implementation of the Workplace Fairness Legislation will further fortify this stance, introducing additional protection against age discrimination. Since 2012, a majority of residents yearning to continue their work have been successfully re-employed, with no cuts to their basic wages and benefits in 2021.

Creating Opportunities and Removing Barriers

Echoing the sentiment of Mr. Gwee, the government is actively working to create opportunities for seniors and abolish employment barriers. The focus is on ensuring that senior workers possess relevant skills and operate within age-friendly workplaces. Employers are being urged to plan their workforce needs in advance, which includes strategies for upskilling employees and job redesign.

Supporting Employers and Workers

Resources such as the Singapore National Employers Federation offer workshops on Structured Career Planning. These workshops are designed to assist employers in preparing their senior staff for re-employment. Moreover, incentives like the Part-Time Re-employment Grant and the Support for Job Redesign under the Productivity Solutions Grant are in place. Workers are also encouraged to engage in reskilling programs for occupational transitions.

In a collaborative effort, the government, along with its partners, is striving to establish a more age-inclusive workplace in Singapore. This move not only addresses the labour market balance and skilled labour shortages but also challenges age-related discrimination, fostering a more inclusive society.