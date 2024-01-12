Singapore Mints S$50 Public Transport Vouchers for Eligible Households

Eligible households in Singapore, earning not more than S$1,600 per person monthly, have been given the opportunity to avail Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs) worth S$50. The initiative, intended to assist lower-income families negotiate the public transport fare adjustments implemented last December, was announced by the Government. Households that were notified in December can redeem their PTVs through the SimplyGo application or at designated kiosks and ticketing service centers across the island nation. The vouchers are valid until March 31, 2025, according to a joint statement released by the Ministry of Transport and the People’s Association on January 12.

Two-Stage PTV Exercise

The 2023 PTV Exercise is being conducted in two stages. The first stage, which took place in December 2023, saw over 24,000 qualifying households receive their vouchers. The second stage is scheduled to commence on January 15, running until October 31, 2023. Households that missed out on the first stage can apply for PTVs online or in person at community centers.

Voucher Use and Support

The vouchers can be used to top up fare cards and offset the cost of monthly pass purchases. To ensure smooth application and redemption, the respective agencies have put in place support mechanisms at community centers for residents with queries or concerns. Provisions have also been made for appeals by those who believe they were unjustly denied a voucher.

Impact on Lower-Income Households

This initiative is a significant step towards easing the financial burden on lower-income households in Singapore. By providing these vouchers, the government is showing its commitment to ensuring that public transport remains affordable to all, despite the necessary fare adjustments.