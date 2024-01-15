en English
Pets

Singapore Minister K Shanmugam Adopts One-Eyed Dog, Advocates for Animal Welfare

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Singapore Minister K Shanmugam Adopts One-Eyed Dog, Advocates for Animal Welfare

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister, K Shanmugam, has warmed hearts across the globe with his recent adoption of a one-eyed dog named Princess from a local animal shelter. The Minister, known for his staunch advocacy for animal rights and welfare, has expanded his family with Princess, a dog who despite her disability, has found a loving home.

Adoption Over Purchase

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Minister Shanmugam highlights his new canine companion and his family’s decision to adopt her due to her recent loss of an eye and the attention deficit she faced at the shelter. He articulates that Princess appeared lost and scared, and he was moved to provide her with a better life. This rescue comes a few months after the passing of his dog Samson, who was also a shelter dog. His actions have been met with applause from netizens, reinforcing his consistent stance against the purchase of dogs, and instead advocating for adoption.

A Family of Rescues

Princess is not the only rescued dog in the Shanmugam household. The minister now has a family of four dogs, including Millie, a retired member of the Singapore Police Force’s K-9 Unit. Each of his pets represents a story of rescue and rehabilitation, providing a testament to the difference a loving home can make in the lives of these animals.

Voice Against Animal Cruelty

Minister Shanmugam’s advocacy extends beyond his personal actions. He has been vocal against forced animal training methods, expressing strong opposition to the use of electric collars, prong collars, and choke chains on pets. His TikTok video, which received nearly 3,000 likes, not only resonated with many but also served as a platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

