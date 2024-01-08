en English
Singapore Metro Modernisation: Thales Bags Contract for Digital Interlocking

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
In the bustling city-state of Singapore, a major stride has been taken in its ongoing quest for transportation modernisation. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a significant contract to Thales, a global tech titan in the realm of digital security and aerospace. The contract is aimed at supplying digital interlockings, crucial components for managing track switching and signal systems, for the Bishan and Ulu Pandan depots on the North-South and East-West metro lines.

Thales in the Driver’s Seat

Thales’s primary challenge lies in executing this modernisation without disrupting the continuous operations of these bustling depots. This undertaking is not the company’s first venture with the Singapore metro. Thales has been an integral part of the city’s metro evolution since 2012, gradually replacing the legacy fixed block signaling technology with a more advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) system.

From Legacy Systems to Cutting-Edge Technology

The transition from the legacy fixed block technology to the sophisticated SelTrac technologies marks a significant leap in Singapore’s urban rail signaling landscape. This shift is expected to augment the safety and reliability of the metro lines. The SelTrac technology, a product of Thales’s advanced research and development, is designed to meet the demands of high-density urban transportation.

A Commitment to Safety and Efficiency

Alcino De Sousa, Thales Vice-President & Managing Director for Urban Rail Signalling, shed light on the project. He highlighted the North-South and East-West metro lines, collectively known as the NSEWL, as among the oldest and most complex lines that have been modernised with the CBTC technology. Sousa emphasised Thales’s unwavering commitment to improving the safety and reliability of the metro system with their state-of-the-art SelTrac technologies. The Singapore metro modernisation project is yet another milestone in Thales’s global footprint, marking a significant step in the ongoing journey towards efficient and reliable urban transportation.

Singapore Transportation
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

