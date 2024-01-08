Singapore Metro Modernisation: Thales Bags Contract for Digital Interlocking

In the bustling city-state of Singapore, a major stride has been taken in its ongoing quest for transportation modernisation. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a significant contract to Thales, a global tech titan in the realm of digital security and aerospace. The contract is aimed at supplying digital interlockings, crucial components for managing track switching and signal systems, for the Bishan and Ulu Pandan depots on the North-South and East-West metro lines.

Thales in the Driver’s Seat

Thales’s primary challenge lies in executing this modernisation without disrupting the continuous operations of these bustling depots. This undertaking is not the company’s first venture with the Singapore metro. Thales has been an integral part of the city’s metro evolution since 2012, gradually replacing the legacy fixed block signaling technology with a more advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) system.

From Legacy Systems to Cutting-Edge Technology

The transition from the legacy fixed block technology to the sophisticated SelTrac technologies marks a significant leap in Singapore’s urban rail signaling landscape. This shift is expected to augment the safety and reliability of the metro lines. The SelTrac technology, a product of Thales’s advanced research and development, is designed to meet the demands of high-density urban transportation.

A Commitment to Safety and Efficiency

Alcino De Sousa, Thales Vice-President & Managing Director for Urban Rail Signalling, shed light on the project. He highlighted the North-South and East-West metro lines, collectively known as the NSEWL, as among the oldest and most complex lines that have been modernised with the CBTC technology. Sousa emphasised Thales’s unwavering commitment to improving the safety and reliability of the metro system with their state-of-the-art SelTrac technologies. The Singapore metro modernisation project is yet another milestone in Thales’s global footprint, marking a significant step in the ongoing journey towards efficient and reliable urban transportation.