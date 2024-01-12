Singapore Lights up for Chinese New Year 2024 with River Hongbao

In an exciting fusion of tradition and modernity, Singapore gears up for the Chinese New Year (CNY) 2024 with the much-anticipated River Hongbao event. This year, the city-state marks the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of power, strength, and good luck, with an extraordinary 140-meter-long dragon lantern display at the iconic Gardens by the Bay.

River Hongbao: A Spectacle of Light and Sound

Adding to the grandeur of the festivities, the event will witness a display of 30 firecrackers, each 18 meters in length. This spectacle, a first in over a decade, is set to light up the Singapore skyline from February 8 to 17. The River Hongbao event, known for its grandeur and vibrancy, is offering free admission, inviting everyone to partake in the festivities.

Performances by International Troupes

Marking its return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international troupes are gearing up to leave audiences spellbound. Showcasing acts from the renowned Guizhou Huadeng Theatre and the National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport’s dance department, the event is set to be a melting pot of cultures.

Themed Nights, Carnival Games, and More

Adding to the festive spirit, the event will also host various ethnic group performances, themed nights like Movie Night and Getai Night, and a myriad of carnival games. Food enthusiasts can savor local and Asian cuisines at the Food Street, while history buffs can indulge in an exhibition of local CNY markets from the 20th Century. The Wishing Heart lantern set, a unique feature of the event, invites visitors to make a wish by tossing coins, with all proceeds supporting the Lions Home for the Elders.

Dahlia Dreams: A Floral Tribute to the Year of the Wood Dragon

Complementing the River Hongbao event is the Dahlia Dreams display at the Flower Dome, home to over 1,000 dahlias and a 7-meter-tall dragon centrepiece made of flowers. This floral tribute symbolizes the Year of the Wood Dragon and is a result of a collaboration between Gardens by the Bay horticulturists and the beneficiaries of Dementia Singapore.