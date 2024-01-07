en English
Singapore

Singapore Landlord Suffers Property Damage and Rental Loss as Tenants Flee

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, a landlord in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore, found herself grappling with property damage and loss of rental income after her tenants, a Spanish expatriate family, abandoned her rented condominium unit. The incident has left the landlord, Wang—a 47-year-old music teacher—shaken and in a state of disbelief.

Lease Agreement Turns Sour

Back in August, Wang had signed a lease with the family, comprising of a man employed by a multinational company, his wife, a Spanish teacher, and their young daughter. Despite their seemingly good credentials and stable jobs, the family vacated the premises less than four months into their tenancy, leaving behind a trail of destruction, unpaid rent for three months, and a collection of their personal belongings.

Property Damage Aftermath

Wang, who had been renting out her property for years without any incident, was shocked to find the apartment in a state of disarray. Mould was growing on the sofa, glitter was strewn across the floor, and a washbasin lay smashed. The sight of her property in such a condition was a jarring contrast to the well-maintained unit she had entrusted to her tenants.

Verifying Tenants: A Cautionary Tale

The property agent, Ma, had verified the family’s employment passes before the lease was signed. However, it was later discovered that the tenant’s work pass had expired shortly after they moved into the condo. The oversight has served as a painful lesson on the importance of ongoing verification of tenants’ credentials.

Wang is currently planning to file a police report and hopes her experience serves as a stern warning to other landlords. The incident underscores the need for thorough due diligence and regular check-ins, highlighting the risks landlords may face even when tenants present good initial credentials.

Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

