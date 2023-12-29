en English
Business

Singapore Increases GST to 9% Amid Rising Living Costs and Aging Population

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST
Singapore Increases GST to 9% Amid Rising Living Costs and Aging Population

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Singapore will welcome not just a new year but a new phase in its fiscal policy. The city-state is set to raise its Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 8% to 9%, marking the second phase of a two-stage increase that began earlier this year when the GST was raised from 7% to 8%. This ends a 15-year period of stability at 7%, and ushers in a new era of tax adjustments to face the rising living costs and demographic changes in Singapore.

The Rationale Behind the Rate Hike

Core inflation in Singapore had moderated to 3.2% in November after peaking at 5.5% earlier in the year. The Singaporean government argues that the tax hike is necessary to strengthen its finances in anticipation of higher social spending due to the city-state’s rapidly aging population. By 2030, it is estimated that a quarter of Singapore’s population will be aged 65 or older. Despite concerns and calls from opposition lawmakers to delay the tax increase, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has contended that postponing it would lead to greater future issues and insufficient resources to meet growing fiscal needs.

Softening the Blow

To alleviate the impact on citizens, the government has distributed a fiscal relief package worth over S$10 billion, including payouts to all adult Singaporeans ranging from S$200 to S$800 this month. Some local businesses have also stepped up to the plate. Popular retailers, such as IKEA and the FairPrice Group, have committed to absorbing the tax hike on certain items temporarily to ease the transition for consumers. Further, certain hawkers have expressed their intention to maintain current prices despite the upcoming GST hike.

Brands Respond to the GST Hike

However, not all businesses are taking the same approach. Brands like Old Chang Kee, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, and Toast Box have already raised their prices in anticipation of the GST change. The government has ensured it will monitor businesses to prevent profiteering due to increased costs. Despite this, Singapore Changi Airport’s four terminals will continue to absorb the GST in the new year, even offering double the GST savings on nine days in January in a signature campaign known as ‘2XGST’. Several new restaurants and shops have opened in Terminal 2, with more Singaporean brands set to open in the new Level 1 space.

Business Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

