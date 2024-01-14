en English
Asia

Singapore Grapples with Flooding Due to Seasonal High Tides

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Over the past weekend, Singapore witnessed an unusual phenomenon as seasonal high tides culminated in flooding, predominantly affecting low-lying regions such as Pulau Ubin and East Coast Park. The floodwaters reached an alarming height of 3.3 meters on January 13, transforming certain coastal regions in the south, including the vicinity of Ah Ma Drink Stall in Pulau Ubin, into expanses of ankle-deep water.

The Impact on Local Businesses

Local businesses in the affected areas have been grappling with the repercussions of these high tides. Madam Lai Huat So, the proprietor of Ah Ma Drink Stall, expressed that while flooding is a recurrent issue, her enterprise was shielded from severe impacts. Credit for this resilience goes to architecture students from the National University of Singapore, who elevated the floor of her establishment in 2018.

On the other hand, businesses like the Yak Hong provision store, managed by Madam Ng Ngak Heng and her husband, continually bear the brunt of flood damage. Their store, unlike Ah Ma Drink Stall, cannot be easily modified to prevent water ingress, leaving them vulnerable.

Efforts to Mitigate Flooding

The National Parks Board has been making strides to ameliorate the situation, focusing on enhancing the island’s drainage over the past two years. While these measures have curtailed the severity of floods, they haven’t succeeded in completely eliminating them. Residents are still grappling with problems such as corroded furniture and non-operational vehicles during these floods.

Tides tend to peak in January and February due to spring tides, which are further intensified by heavy rainfall. The highest tide ever recorded in Singapore was 3.9 meters in 1974. These spring tides, caused by the alignment of the sun and the moon, precipitate unusually high tides.

East Coast Park and Its Struggles

East Coast Park didn’t escape the floodwaters either, experiencing a high tide of 3.2 meters on January 12. The National Environment Agency (NEA) maintains a record of similar flooding events from previous years and warns of another high tide that could potentially exacerbate the situation.

In Johor, the local government and drainage department have implemented measures to manage floodwaters due to high tides and the projected bad weather.

0
Asia Singapore Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

