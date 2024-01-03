en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Singapore Family Bonds Through Military-Styled Exercises

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Singapore Family Bonds Through Military-Styled Exercises

In the heartland of Pasir Ris, Singapore, a unique form of family bonding and skill-building is taking shape. Retired Singapore Armed Forces regular, Mr. Mohd Munir, has turned his family outings into structured, military-styled exercises. This unconventional approach, which commenced during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in April 2020, has seen Munir’s five children adopt military-style call signs and form a unit known as G.H.O.S.T.

Forming G.H.O.S.T

G.H.O.S.T, which stands for Guts and Honour to Overcome Situations Tactfully, is more than just a unique acronym. It is a testament to the family’s approach towards life and their dedication to fostering unity. The family engages in a variety of activities, ranging from martial arts to scenario-based missions and close-quarters combat using foam blasters. While these activities might seem like fun and games, they serve as a medium for Munir to instill important life values and skills.

(Read Also: Singapore Plant Worker Acquitted, Company Fined in Fatal Accident Case)

Teaching More Than Just Survival Skills

Through these exercises, Munir teaches his children crucial life skills such as first aid, cooperation, and respect for the environment. They also practice rappelling, emphasizing safety checks and attention to detail. The aim is not merely to mimic military training but to create a platform for learning and development. The family ensures that their activities do not disturb their neighbors, and they are conscientious about leaving the environment as they found it.

(Read Also: Singapore-Based Bunzz Unveils AI-Powered Audit Tool, Offers Free Reports for First 20 Projects)

Building Camaraderie and Skills

Munir takes immense pride in the camaraderie and skills his children have developed through this unique approach. The family’s training sessions, which occur both at home and outdoors, have become a valuable bonding experience. The family’s unique approach to learning and bonding has earned them the respect and appreciation of their neighbors. Munir believes that he has done an adequate job raising his children, and the family’s unique approach to learning and bonding speaks volumes about this belief.

Read More

0
Military Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Odessa Under Attack: A Grim Chapter in the Ongoing Ukrainian Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Warriors Set Free Expands to Georgia, Aims to Aid Struggling Veterans

By Nitish Verma

Venezuela Asserts Sovereignty with Operation Roraima 2023 Amidst Essequibo Dispute

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Soldiers Neutralize Russian Drone Using WWII Era Weaponry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' T ...
@Health · 33 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' T ...
heart comment 0
Myanmar Gears Up for 76th Independence Day: Vice-Senior General Inspects Preparations

By Muhammad Jawad

Myanmar Gears Up for 76th Independence Day: Vice-Senior General Inspects Preparations
China Showcases Advanced Aircraft Carrier Fujian Amid Rising Tensions

By Nitish Verma

China Showcases Advanced Aircraft Carrier Fujian Amid Rising Tensions
No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

No Charges for Texas National Guard Soldier in Migrant Shooting Incident
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Indicted for Child Murder at Fort Leonard Wood

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Indicted for Child Murder at Fort Leonard Wood
Latest Headlines
World News
Jake Leberl Steps Up As Dover Athletic Manager Amid Struggles
9 seconds
Jake Leberl Steps Up As Dover Athletic Manager Amid Struggles
President Weah Nominates Dr. Wolokolie as Commissioner General of LRA
18 seconds
President Weah Nominates Dr. Wolokolie as Commissioner General of LRA
Deal Football Club's Remarkable Season: A Tale of Resilience and Determination
21 seconds
Deal Football Club's Remarkable Season: A Tale of Resilience and Determination
Keisha Nash, Ex-Wife of Forest Whitaker, Dies at 51 Due to Alcoholic Liver Disease
1 min
Keisha Nash, Ex-Wife of Forest Whitaker, Dies at 51 Due to Alcoholic Liver Disease
New Palestine's Julius Gizzi Honored as IBCA Player of the Week
3 mins
New Palestine's Julius Gizzi Honored as IBCA Player of the Week
Yellowstone Actor Jefferson White Bears Scars of Authentic Cowboy Training
4 mins
Yellowstone Actor Jefferson White Bears Scars of Authentic Cowboy Training
Kevin Owens Crashes NXT New Year's Evil: Seeks Payback and Championship
4 mins
Kevin Owens Crashes NXT New Year's Evil: Seeks Payback and Championship
Penukonda Assembly Constituency: A Political Battleground Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Penukonda Assembly Constituency: A Political Battleground Ahead of 2024 Elections
2024 Winter Motorcycle Supershow: A Thrilling Experience Awaits in Toronto
4 mins
2024 Winter Motorcycle Supershow: A Thrilling Experience Awaits in Toronto
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
42 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app