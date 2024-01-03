Singapore Family Bonds Through Military-Styled Exercises

In the heartland of Pasir Ris, Singapore, a unique form of family bonding and skill-building is taking shape. Retired Singapore Armed Forces regular, Mr. Mohd Munir, has turned his family outings into structured, military-styled exercises. This unconventional approach, which commenced during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in April 2020, has seen Munir’s five children adopt military-style call signs and form a unit known as G.H.O.S.T.

Forming G.H.O.S.T

G.H.O.S.T, which stands for Guts and Honour to Overcome Situations Tactfully, is more than just a unique acronym. It is a testament to the family’s approach towards life and their dedication to fostering unity. The family engages in a variety of activities, ranging from martial arts to scenario-based missions and close-quarters combat using foam blasters. While these activities might seem like fun and games, they serve as a medium for Munir to instill important life values and skills.

Teaching More Than Just Survival Skills

Through these exercises, Munir teaches his children crucial life skills such as first aid, cooperation, and respect for the environment. They also practice rappelling, emphasizing safety checks and attention to detail. The aim is not merely to mimic military training but to create a platform for learning and development. The family ensures that their activities do not disturb their neighbors, and they are conscientious about leaving the environment as they found it.

Building Camaraderie and Skills

Munir takes immense pride in the camaraderie and skills his children have developed through this unique approach. The family’s training sessions, which occur both at home and outdoors, have become a valuable bonding experience. The family’s unique approach to learning and bonding has earned them the respect and appreciation of their neighbors. Munir believes that he has done an adequate job raising his children, and the family’s unique approach to learning and bonding speaks volumes about this belief.

