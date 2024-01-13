Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App

In a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity, Singapore is set to enhance the mobility of wheelchair users with the introduction of barrier-free routes on the national OneMap app. The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has meticulously mapped out approximately 1,100km of accessible routes across nine key areas: Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, Orchard, River Valley, Marina South, Museum District, Punggol, Singapore River, and Tanglin.

Enriching Mobility with Accessible Routes

These barrier-free routes are ingeniously designed to assist wheelchair users. They indicate features like accessible covered linkways, ramps, footpaths, pedestrian crossings, and overhead bridges equipped with elevators. Adding to the convenience, the app also provides audio directions tailored specifically for wheelchair users, including alerts for road crossings. The barrier-free routing feature will initially be available for Android users.

Perfecting the Feature with Pilot Tests

To ensure the effectiveness of this new functionality, the SLA and SG Enable conducted four extensive pilot tests from July to October 2023. The tests involved over 100 wheelchair users who provided invaluable feedback. They suggested enhancements such as louder and earlier crossing alerts and larger fonts on map for easier readability.

Stepping Towards Inclusive Mobility

This initiative represents a significant step towards inclusivity and convenience for those grappling with mobility challenges in Singapore. It not only helps wheelchair users navigate their way better but also contributes to improving their overall quality of life. The OneMap app is expected to be a game-changer for individuals with disabilities, marking a new era of mobility accessibility in the city-state.