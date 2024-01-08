Singapore Convicts Two Men for Workplace Safety Violations Leading to Fatalities

December 2023 marked a crucial turning point in Singapore’s battle for enhanced workplace safety. This was when the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced the conviction of two individuals for safety violations that resulted in tragic fatalities. These separate incidents underscored the dire consequences of safety negligence and served as a stern reminder of the importance of implementing and adhering to safe work practices.

Case 1: The Unheeded Floor Opening

Ding Dezhu, a site supervisor for Siong Construction and Engineering, found himself in the heart of a safety scandal. He was handed an eight-month prison sentence for his role in an incident that led to the death of a worker in August 2020. The worker had fallen from a height while shifting a makeshift storeroom, a calamity that was traced back to Ding’s negligence. Despite being aware of a concealed floor opening, Ding failed to ensure its safety, leading to the fatal fall. This incident did not only implicate Ding; it led to three others being fined for their connection with the accident.

Case 2: The Fatal Forklift Incident

In a separate case, Synergy-Biz director Cheok Kok Chau faced legal repercussions for a fatal accident in his company. In August 2022, worker Tan Tiong Chee was crushed by a forklift while trying to secure it on a lorry. The heart of the issue lay in the company’s failing to conduct a risk assessment, absence of safe work procedures for loading machinery, and lack of ensuring the workers were adequately trained. Cheok’s neglect in these areas led to a five-month jail term.

MOM’s Stance on Workplace Safety

The Ministry of Manpower drove home the importance of workplace safety, asserting its commitment to take strict action against those who compromise on worker safety. The Ministry encouraged employers to adopt safety measures and urged workers to report unsafe practices via the SnapSAFE platform. These convictions served as a stark reminder that safety negligence could lead to severe legal consequences, in addition to the tragic loss of life.