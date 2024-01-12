Singapore Consortium Signs MOU for Lower Carbon Opportunities

In a significant step towards achieving Singapore's net-zero emissions goal by 2050, a consortium known as the Low Carbon Technology Industry Consortium (LCT-IC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on lower carbon opportunities. The consortium, comprising Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd, Keppel, Pan-United Corporation, Surbana Jurong, Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore, and Pavilion Energy, is focused on advancing technology to develop cost-effective Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Sequestration (CCUS) and scaling the production, transportation, distribution, and utilization of lower carbon hydrogen and its derivatives.

Expansion of the Consortium

This collaboration is an extension of a previous MOU signed in July 2020 and sees three new members welcomed to the consortium: Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore, and Pavilion Energy. The consortium's activities encompass research in lower carbon technology with Institutes of Higher Learning and Research Institutes, technology translation to scale up lab research to industrial solutions, and establishing scalable solutions for lower carbon value chains.

Research and Development Initiatives

The LCT-IC has been involved in various research and development projects. Notably, the consortium has collaborated with the National University of Singapore to propose solutions to combat rising seawater levels. Additionally, they have developed novel hollow fiber membranes for CO2 capture. The consortium also explores opportunities around CO2 mineralization for use in the building and construction sector. This initiative could significantly reduce the embodied carbon in concrete structures.

Future Prospects and Implications

The MOU signing ceremony featured Mr. Frederick Chew, CEO of A*STAR, who endorsed the collaborative efforts towards Singapore's net-zero goal. However, the consortium's reliance on CCUS technology is not without controversy. Critics have expressed concern that CCUS could be a potential greenwashing strategy for oil majors and have called for further innovation and commitment from the fossil fuel industry. Despite these concerns, the consortium's efforts represent a tangible attempt to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. As such, the LCT-IC's progress will be closely watched, not just in Singapore, but globally as nations grapple with the challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.