Energy

Singapore Consortium Signs MOU for Lower Carbon Opportunities

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Singapore Consortium Signs MOU for Lower Carbon Opportunities

In a significant step towards achieving Singapore’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050, a consortium known as the Low Carbon Technology Industry Consortium (LCT-IC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on lower carbon opportunities. The consortium, comprising Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd, Keppel, Pan-United Corporation, Surbana Jurong, Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore, and Pavilion Energy, is focused on advancing technology to develop cost-effective Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Sequestration (CCUS) and scaling the production, transportation, distribution, and utilization of lower carbon hydrogen and its derivatives.

Expansion of the Consortium

This collaboration is an extension of a previous MOU signed in July 2020 and sees three new members welcomed to the consortium: Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore, and Pavilion Energy. The consortium’s activities encompass research in lower carbon technology with Institutes of Higher Learning and Research Institutes, technology translation to scale up lab research to industrial solutions, and establishing scalable solutions for lower carbon value chains.

Research and Development Initiatives

The LCT-IC has been involved in various research and development projects. Notably, the consortium has collaborated with the National University of Singapore to propose solutions to combat rising seawater levels. Additionally, they have developed novel hollow fiber membranes for CO2 capture. The consortium also explores opportunities around CO2 mineralization for use in the building and construction sector. This initiative could significantly reduce the embodied carbon in concrete structures.

Future Prospects and Implications

The MOU signing ceremony featured Mr. Frederick Chew, CEO of A*STAR, who endorsed the collaborative efforts towards Singapore’s net-zero goal. However, the consortium’s reliance on CCUS technology is not without controversy. Critics have expressed concern that CCUS could be a potential greenwashing strategy for oil majors and have called for further innovation and commitment from the fossil fuel industry. Despite these concerns, the consortium’s efforts represent a tangible attempt to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. As such, the LCT-IC’s progress will be closely watched, not just in Singapore, but globally as nations grapple with the challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

