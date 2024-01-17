Singapore Banks Ramp Up Anti-Scam Efforts Amid Rising Financial Frauds

In a relentless bid to combat the rising tide of financial scams, major banks in Singapore, including DBS, OCBC, and UOB, are intensifying their efforts. These banks are beefing up their anti-scam squads with an eclectic blend of former law enforcement officials and technology savants, specializing in fraud risk management, analytics, and surveillance.

Advertisment

DBS Takes The Lead with Anti-Scam Squad

DBS Bank, the pioneer in this initiative, formed its anti-scam team back in 2019. Going a step further, DBS even introduced an anti-mule team to thwart money mules from facilitating the illicit transfer of funds. This initiative is a testament to the bank’s commitment to safeguarding its customers' assets and maintaining the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

OCBC Triples its Anti-Scam Team

Advertisment

OCBC Bank, having suffered a significant blow from an SMS phishing scam that resulted in customers losing S$13 million, reacted swiftly. The bank consolidated its anti-scam and fraud functions, tripling the size of its team in the process. This move underlines the bank's dedication to mitigating risks and protecting its customers from the evolving threats of scams.

UOB Leverages AI for Scam Prevention

UOB, keeping mum on specific numbers, has nonetheless notably ramped up its recruitment for scam-related roles. The bank is harnessing the power of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to fortify its scam prevention capabilities. This is a clear indication of the bank's commitment to blending human expertise with advanced technology to combat financial scams in the digital age.

Despite these rigorous efforts, banks acknowledge the uphill battle against increasingly sophisticated scammers. The landscape of scams has evolved dramatically, with malware scams and phishing attacks proliferating, leading to significant financial losses for unsuspecting customers. The recent intervention of Singapore police and Standard Chartered Bank's anti-scam team, saving a 71-year-old victim from losing $1.5 million to an investment scam, underscores the gravity of the situation.

While these banks are making noticeable strides in scam prevention, their efforts also underscore the importance of public vigilance. Customers are urged to verify investment opportunities with trusted sources and report any suspicious transactions to their bank immediately. This collective effort is crucial in the ongoing battle against financial scams.