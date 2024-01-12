Singapore Banks Enhance Anti-Scam Measures, Safeguarding Billions

The major banks of Singapore, namely DBS, OCBC, and UOB, have announced their intent to enhance their anti-scam money-locking features, a move aimed at increasing customer protection from potential scams. First introduced in November of the previous year, these features have witnessed a surge in popularity, with approximately 38,000 accounts currently utilizing them to protect over S$3.2 billion (US$2.4 billion).

Banking on Security

Ong-Ang Ai Boon, the director of the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), highlighted the burgeoning interest in these security features. The primary objective is to provide an additional layer of security should customers’ digital bank accounts be compromised.

DBS, one of the major institutions, currently requires customers to set up a separate account for their money-locking feature, known as digiVault. However, plans are afoot to extend this protective measure to other account types, eliminating the need for a new account.

Guarding Against Scams

OCBC, another banking giant, offers a similar feature without the demand for a new account. UOB’s take on this, the LockAway account, also locks funds while offering an enticing up to 5 percent per annum interest on the locked amounts.

Government Support

These features have received support from the highest echelons of Singapore’s government. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that these measures provide a vital layer of extra protection. He added that the Monetary Authority of Singapore is in active collaboration with other retail banks to introduce similar security measures.

More than 33,000 account holders have embraced the MoneyLock feature since its launch last November, safeguarding over $3.2 billion in deposits. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is actively discussing with other major retail banks to broaden the deployment of the MoneyLock feature across the financial sector.

Lawrence Wong underscored the MAS’s commitment to collaborating with financial institutions to evaluate and implement additional measures, ensuring comprehensive security measures for customers.