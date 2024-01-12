en English
Security

Singapore Banks Enhance Anti-Scam Measures, Safeguarding Billions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Singapore Banks Enhance Anti-Scam Measures, Safeguarding Billions

The major banks of Singapore, namely DBS, OCBC, and UOB, have announced their intent to enhance their anti-scam money-locking features, a move aimed at increasing customer protection from potential scams. First introduced in November of the previous year, these features have witnessed a surge in popularity, with approximately 38,000 accounts currently utilizing them to protect over S$3.2 billion (US$2.4 billion).

Banking on Security

Ong-Ang Ai Boon, the director of the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), highlighted the burgeoning interest in these security features. The primary objective is to provide an additional layer of security should customers’ digital bank accounts be compromised.

DBS, one of the major institutions, currently requires customers to set up a separate account for their money-locking feature, known as digiVault. However, plans are afoot to extend this protective measure to other account types, eliminating the need for a new account.

Guarding Against Scams

OCBC, another banking giant, offers a similar feature without the demand for a new account. UOB’s take on this, the LockAway account, also locks funds while offering an enticing up to 5 percent per annum interest on the locked amounts.

Government Support

These features have received support from the highest echelons of Singapore’s government. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that these measures provide a vital layer of extra protection. He added that the Monetary Authority of Singapore is in active collaboration with other retail banks to introduce similar security measures.

More than 33,000 account holders have embraced the MoneyLock feature since its launch last November, safeguarding over $3.2 billion in deposits. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is actively discussing with other major retail banks to broaden the deployment of the MoneyLock feature across the financial sector.

Lawrence Wong underscored the MAS’s commitment to collaborating with financial institutions to evaluate and implement additional measures, ensuring comprehensive security measures for customers.

Security Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

