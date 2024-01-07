en English
Singapore

Singapore Approves Community Improvement Projects in Sengkang East

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Singapore Approves Community Improvement Projects in Sengkang East

Singapore’s Ministry of National Development has greenlit two significant community improvement projects in Sengkang East, as revealed by Marcus Loh, the chairperson of the People’s Action Party (PAP) Sengkang East branch. The projects, initially proposed by the Sengkang East Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC), are set to enhance the lives of Sengkang East residents by providing better accessibility and convenience.

Linkways to Ease Commute

The first project encompasses the building of a covered linkway that will connect Blk 180B, 182, and 183C Rivervale Crescent. The second initiative includes the construction of another linkway stretching from Blk 188C Rivervale Drive to bus stop 65191 along the Tampines Expressway (TPE). These linkways are designed to offer shelter during inclement weather and enhance the ease of commuting for the local residents.

Crucial Role of Sengkang Town Council

The projects’ implementation will be under the stewardship of the Sengkang Town Council, led by elected members of the Workers’ Party. This move signifies a cooperative effort among various stakeholders, from volunteers and activists to partners within the community, ensuring that the projects are executed smoothly and effectively.

Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC) Funding

The funding for these projects is sourced from the Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC), managed by the CCC and is distinct from the budget overseen by the Town Council. The CIPC allocates its budget to CCCs based on the number of HDB residential units in each town, allowing CCCs the flexibility to prioritize projects based on local needs. These projects often include the development of amenities such as walkways, footpaths, cycling tracks, and playgrounds, contributing to an improved living environment for the residents.

In conclusion, the approval and impending implementation of these projects in Sengkang East underlines the commitment of both the CCC and the Town Council to improving the quality of life for their residents. The cooperative methodology and strategic budget allocation reflect a deep understanding of community needs and a strong drive to meet them.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

