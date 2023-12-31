en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Singapore and Zurich Now World’s Most Expensive Cities, Surpassing New York

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Singapore and Zurich Now World’s Most Expensive Cities, Surpassing New York

As per the latest Worldwide Cost of Living 2023 report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the cities that now bear the title of the world’s most expensive are Singapore and Zurich, surpassing the likes of New York. The report suggests that the cost of living in different cities around the globe can be drastically affected by various factors including market prices, taxation, and import regulations.

Switzerland’s Wealth and Homeownership Dilemma

Despite boasting one of the wealthiest populations globally, Switzerland has the lowest homeownership rate. An average studio apartment in Zurich costs a staggering $1.1 million, while the average home price across the country is $1.4 million. The strict regulations on when landlords can increase rent could be influenced by a potential interest rate hike, leading to an estimated 15% rise in rents across Switzerland by 2026.

Contributing Factors: Strong Currency and Rising Grocery Prices

The strength of the Swiss franc, coupled with rising grocery and household goods prices, has also significantly contributed to the high cost of living in Zurich and Geneva. These factors, along with the rising housing costs, have exacerbated the affordability crisis in these Swiss cities.

Singapore’s Ascension to the Top

Similarly, Singapore’s rise to the top can be attributed to the high costs associated with car ownership, expensive alcohol, and increasing grocery prices. The city-state, which was tied with New York for the top position last year, has now overtaken it, reflecting the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the global economy.

This shift in the cost of living rankings is a stark reminder of the constant changes and unpredictable nature of the worldwide economy, where factors like market prices, taxation policies, and import regulations continually reshape the economic landscapes of cities around the globe.

0
Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singaporean President Advocates for Respect and Inclusivity in New Year Address

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Boosts Financial Support to Households with Enhanced CDC Voucher Scheme

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore's Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee R ...
@Business · 2 hours
Singapore's Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee R ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark

By Waqas Arain

Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark
Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents

By Waqas Arain

Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents
End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah’s Family

By Mazhar Abbas

End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah's Family
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
2 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
3 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
5 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
6 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
8 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
9 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
11 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
12 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
15 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
20 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
20 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
40 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app