Singapore and Zurich Now World’s Most Expensive Cities, Surpassing New York

As per the latest Worldwide Cost of Living 2023 report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the cities that now bear the title of the world’s most expensive are Singapore and Zurich, surpassing the likes of New York. The report suggests that the cost of living in different cities around the globe can be drastically affected by various factors including market prices, taxation, and import regulations.

Switzerland’s Wealth and Homeownership Dilemma

Despite boasting one of the wealthiest populations globally, Switzerland has the lowest homeownership rate. An average studio apartment in Zurich costs a staggering $1.1 million, while the average home price across the country is $1.4 million. The strict regulations on when landlords can increase rent could be influenced by a potential interest rate hike, leading to an estimated 15% rise in rents across Switzerland by 2026.

Contributing Factors: Strong Currency and Rising Grocery Prices

The strength of the Swiss franc, coupled with rising grocery and household goods prices, has also significantly contributed to the high cost of living in Zurich and Geneva. These factors, along with the rising housing costs, have exacerbated the affordability crisis in these Swiss cities.

Singapore’s Ascension to the Top

Similarly, Singapore’s rise to the top can be attributed to the high costs associated with car ownership, expensive alcohol, and increasing grocery prices. The city-state, which was tied with New York for the top position last year, has now overtaken it, reflecting the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the global economy.

This shift in the cost of living rankings is a stark reminder of the constant changes and unpredictable nature of the worldwide economy, where factors like market prices, taxation policies, and import regulations continually reshape the economic landscapes of cities around the globe.