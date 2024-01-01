en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Simon Khung’s Journey: From a Troubled Youth to TikTok Influencer and Entrepreneur

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Simon Khung’s Journey: From a Troubled Youth to TikTok Influencer and Entrepreneur

Simon Khung, popularly known as Simonboy, has seen a monumental shift in his life, transitioning from a gang-affiliated drug addict to a beacon of hope and redemption. His transformation, which began in earnest in 2019, has caught the attention of a global audience through his TikTok platform, where he has amassed over 170,000 followers.

From Turmoil to Transformation

The saga of Simonboy is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. His early life was marred by a 16-year struggle with drug addiction and gang involvement. The nadir arrived in 2019 when he attempted suicide. However, he survived and made the conscious decision to change. He checked himself into a halfway house, marking the start of his journey towards recovery.

Erasing the Past, Embracing the Future

In 2020, Simonboy took a significant step in his transformation journey by participating in a tattoo removal program offered by the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (SANA). His decision to erase the tattoos on his face, which were a stark reminder of his past, symbolized his commitment to a fresh start. His TikTok platform became a chronicle of his journey, resonating with those struggling with their own personal battles.

A New Beginning: 24 Filial Funeral Services

Simonboy’s transformation didn’t stop there. He co-founded 24 Filial Funeral Services, a 24-hour funeral parlour dedicated to providing personalized services for various religious and non-religious ceremonies. This venture, much like his own journey, is a testament to empathy and professionalism.

Simonboy’s story is a poignant reminder of the power of change and the potential for redemption that lies within us all. His journey from a troubled youth to a successful entrepreneur and TikTok influencer serves as an inspiration to many around the globe.

0
Singapore Society
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LEGO's New Line-Up: Display-Worthy Sets for Adult Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Milksha Exits Singapore Market: An Indicator of Beverage Chains' Challenges

By Waqas Arain

Boucheron's Journey: From Place Vendome to Southeast Asia

By BNN Correspondents

Singaporean Actresses Share New Year's Wishes and Celebrations

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
@Economy · 4 hours
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition
Elderly Resident Suffers Dislocated Arm: Safety Concerns Emerge Over HDB Maintenance Works

By Waqas Arain

Elderly Resident Suffers Dislocated Arm: Safety Concerns Emerge Over HDB Maintenance Works
Doubts About Newborn’s Paternity Leads to Violence in Singapore

By Waqas Arain

Doubts About Newborn's Paternity Leads to Violence in Singapore
Artistic Vandalism or Criminal Offense? Singapore’s Tanglin Halt Estate in Spotlight

By Waqas Arain

Artistic Vandalism or Criminal Offense? Singapore's Tanglin Halt Estate in Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
2 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
3 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
3 mins
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
4 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
5 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
5 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
6 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
6 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
5 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
50 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app