SGCatHouse: Singapore’s New Cat Cafe in Paya Lebar

Singapore

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Envision a space where the soft purrs of feline companions blend harmoniously with the gentle hum of conversations, where a warm cup of coffee shares the table with a playful Ragdoll kitten. Welcome to SGCatHouse – Singapore’s newest cat cafe located in the bustling heart of Paya Lebar. A sanctuary for cat enthusiasts, SGCatHouse is more than just a cafe; it’s a haven for those seeking restorative companionship with a variety of feline breeds.

A Purrfect Blend of Coffee and Cats

At SGCatHouse, guests are welcomed by over nine different breeds of cats, including the robust American and British Shorthairs, the elegant Russian Blues, the affectionate Ragdolls, and the adorable Munchkins. The cafe’s hourly rates start from S$9, making it an affordable experience for those looking to spend some quality time with these feline friends. For guests wanting to spend the entire day, full day passes and packaged deals are also available.

More than Just a Cafe

Beyond being a conventional cat cafe, SGCatHouse extends its love for animals by offering additional services. It proudly operates as a cat hotel and pet shop, catering to the needs of pet owners. It also provides grooming services for both cats and dogs, ensuring that your pets are pampered and well-taken care of. Conveniently located a short bus ride away from Aljunied MRT Station, SGCatHouse is easily accessible, making it the perfect spot for a quick escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Creativity, Comfort and Cats

SGCatHouse stands out for its creativity and comfort. Guests are encouraged to engage with the cats, using toys provided by the cafe, or by purchasing cat treats to win over their attention. Each entry includes a complimentary drink from the cafe’s extensive menu, ensuring visitors can comfortably sit back and enjoy the company of their feline friends. Operating daily from 11am to 9pm, SGCatHouse is committed to creating a ‘pawsitive’ environment for cat lovers to unwind and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Singapore Travel & Tourism
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

