Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate

A recent video capturing a rodent clinging to a moving car in Singapore has stirred significant attention on social media. The footage, circulating in the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook group, showcases the rodent in a state of panic, scrambling along the side mirror and window of the car. The vehicle, traversing Boon Lay Avenue, was moving at around 30 kilometers per hour, as indicated by the driver’s dashboard.

Rodent in Peril

The driver, heard speaking Hokkien off-camera, voices frustration over pests, including cockroaches, frequenting his car. He ponders whether a sudden brake might dislodge the rodent. The video later shows him executing this thought, causing the rodent to disappear from view, implying a possible fall.

Public Reaction to the Incident

The post has sparked a frenzy of reactions from the online community, amassing over 1.9K reactions and 400 comments. While some found humor in the situation, many criticized the driver for what they deemed as cruel and reckless behavior. Critics urged that the driver should have safely halted the vehicle to allow the rodent to disengage.

Other Singapore Road Incidents

