Singapore

Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate

A recent video capturing a rodent clinging to a moving car in Singapore has stirred significant attention on social media. The footage, circulating in the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook group, showcases the rodent in a state of panic, scrambling along the side mirror and window of the car. The vehicle, traversing Boon Lay Avenue, was moving at around 30 kilometers per hour, as indicated by the driver’s dashboard.

Rodent in Peril

The driver, heard speaking Hokkien off-camera, voices frustration over pests, including cockroaches, frequenting his car. He ponders whether a sudden brake might dislodge the rodent. The video later shows him executing this thought, causing the rodent to disappear from view, implying a possible fall.

Public Reaction to the Incident

The post has sparked a frenzy of reactions from the online community, amassing over 1.9K reactions and 400 comments. While some found humor in the situation, many criticized the driver for what they deemed as cruel and reckless behavior. Critics urged that the driver should have safely halted the vehicle to allow the rodent to disengage.

Other Singapore Road Incidents

In unrelated incidents, a car turned turtle on the Pan-Island Expressway in the early hours of January 2, injuring a woman driver and a male biker. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported the accident, with police investigations currently underway. In another incident, a Singaporean van driver found a polite note asking him to park his van elsewhere due to it blocking the line of sight for parked cars. The note has sparked an online debate about the writer’s intent and the reasonability of the request.

Singapore Social Issues
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

