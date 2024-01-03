Revitalizing Jade Industry: Choo Yilin’s Comeback with ‘The Estate Collection’

Choo Yilin, a renowned entrepreneur and jeweler, has breathed fresh life into Singapore’s jade industry by ingeniously blending the precious stone into sophisticated, modern heirlooms that speak volumes of Southeast Asian heritage. Her brand, celebrated for its distinctive use of Type A Burmese jadeite and Peranakan-inspired designs, was met with considerable success and extensive acclaim. Nevertheless, in 2019, when the brand was at the height of its popularity and fresh off a successful financial year, it took a surprising pause to reassess its direction and gear up for international expansion.

Brand Overhaul and Reinvention

During this hiatus, the company embarked on a significant revamp of its infrastructure, aligning more closely with its mission of storytelling and heritage preservation. In November 2023, Choo Yilin marked the brand’s comeback with a digital gallery titled ‘The Estate Collection’.

The Estate Collection: Fusing Past and Present

This collection boasts 10 unique antique jewelry pieces that have been delicately restored and reimagined with the addition of jadeite, pearls, and diamonds. Spanning different eras and regions, the collection represents a bridge connecting the past and the present, all the while maintaining the brand’s signature aesthetic.

From Exhibition to Sale

Originally intended solely for exhibition, the collection has since stirred up buyer interest, leading to the potential sale of selected items. This unexpected development illustrates the enduring allure of Choo Yilin’s creations and their ability to captivate audiences, even as the brand continues to evolve.

