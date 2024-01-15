en English
Singapore

Residents in Singapore’s Block 431B Battle Unusual Water Leaks

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Unusual water leak issues have been plaguing the residents of Block 431B in Yishun Avenue 1, Singapore, causing distress and inconvenience. These Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats, despite their recent construction, are experiencing issues that are not typically associated with new builds. The most affected appear to be the homes that have only changed ownership once.

Troubles of Mr. Wang

Mr. Wang, a 62-year-old resident, has been dealing with a severe water leak in his master bedroom ceiling. The leak is so severe that he has resorted to collecting the dripping water in a bucket. The persistent moisture has resulted in a slippery floor, leading to a fall. Over time, the wooden doorframe in the room has started to rot, and the ceiling lamp is coming loose. Mr. Wang reported that the problem started in February last year.

The Suspected Culprit

Interestingly, Mr. Wang believes the root of the problem lies not in his own flat, but in the air-conditioning settings of the unit above. Despite reaching out to the authorities, the issue remains unresolved. His own attempts at a solution, including applying a fresh coat of paint, proved to be a temporary fix. The neighbor living above Mr. Wang has refuted the claims, insisting that the problem originates from Mr. Wang’s ceiling, not their air-conditioning.

Problem Extends to Other Floors

Just two floors above, a similar problem is experienced by Ms. Lee. She often finds condensation on her bedroom floor, which she believes might be due to her air-conditioning settings. Despite adjusting the temperature, the condensation persists. Experts have suggested that the issue may lie with the flooring, not the ceiling. Surprisingly, the residents of the fourth floor, who maintain their bedroom temperature above 20 degrees Celsius, have not been approached regarding these issues.

While the authorities and residents continue to grapple with these unusual leaks, it remains to be seen if a lasting solution can be found. As the residents of Block 431B in Yishun Avenue 1 continue to battle these unusual water leaks, the question of responsibility and resolution remains unanswered.

Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

