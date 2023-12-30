Redefining Luxury: How Show Units Shape Homebuyer Vision

In the realm of architecture and interior design, show units are emerging as a pivotal tool in providing potential homebuyers with a tangible glimpse into the art of the possible. They serve as a canvas on which homeowners can project their dream lifestyle, woven together with threads of comfort, luxury, and functionality. In the wake of the pandemic, the definition of luxury has shifted from ostentatious displays of wealth to the creation of serene spaces that foster tranquility and deepen existing relationships.

An Evolution in Show Unit Design

One such exemplar of this evolution in show unit design is the 3 Orchard By The Park in Singapore. Crafted with meticulous care by Antonio Citterio, this show unit breaks away from conventional designs by exchanging a dry kitchen for a more expansive living area. Citterio employs timber screens to conjure a sense of privacy while framing breathtaking views, thus embodying the harmony of aesthetics and practicality. His innovative furniture designs, such as the Dives modular sofa, further enhance the architectural vision, transforming the unit into a beacon of modern, luxurious living.

Creating Multifunctional Spaces

Similarly, Corals at Keppel Bay houses a distinct 4,700 sq ft penthouse show unit, conceived by Edmund Ng. Ng’s design philosophy orbits around the creation of luxurious yet functional spaces, demonstrated by the inclusion of a movie room and an outdoor dining area within the unit. The emphasis is on crafting a timeless and sophisticated ambience that mirrors the homeowner’s unique personality, advocating the inclusion of personal art and the transformation of spaces to serve multiple functions.

Designing for the Future

With its eyes set firmly on the future, Grange 1866, slated for completion in 2024, intends to cater to a new generation of buyers. Employing upscale materials and pioneering design ideas, Grange 1866 aims to reflect the changing lifestyles and personal aesthetics of its target audience. Design strategies embraced by these professionals underscore the importance of crafting elegant, inviting homes, which are adaptable to shifting lifestyle trends.