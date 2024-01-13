en English
Singapore

Record-Breaking Sale of HDB Flat in Bukit Timah Underlines Rising Property Prices

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
In recent years, real estate values have soared in Singapore, with a two-storey HDB flat in Bukit Timah setting a record sale price of S$1.36 million. The property, located on Toh Yi Drive, now holds the title as the most expensive executive flat in the estate, highlighting the escalating property prices in the region. The 1,658 square feet flat fetched S$820 per square foot, a feat made possible by its corner location and move-in-ready condition.

A Hotspot for HDB Resale

The Toh Yi Drive estate has quickly become a hotbed for HDB resale, with the top three highest transactions all originating from Block 2. The two flats which previously held the record for the most expensive properties in the estate sold for S$1.35 million and S$1.3 million respectively. This recent sale of the S$1.36 million property underscores the increasing demand for properties in the estate.

Attractiveness of the Estate

The estate’s popularity is largely attributed to its location. Situated close to the Beauty World MRT station, it provides residents with easy access to a wide range of food and retail options. Additionally, the estate’s proximity to highly ranked schools like Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School adds to its allure for families.

Comparative Property Values

Despite the record-breaking sale, the most expensive executive maisonette in Singapore still resides in Bishan, where a property sold for S$1.45 million in September 2023. However, it’s worth noting that on a per square foot basis, the Bukit Timah flat fetched a higher price, attesting to its premium property value. The transaction took about six months to complete, largely due to a slower market impacted by recent real estate cooling measures.

Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

