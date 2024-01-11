en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Rare Sighting of Mother Pangolin and Baby Sparks Enthusiasm and Concern in Singapore

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Rare Sighting of Mother Pangolin and Baby Sparks Enthusiasm and Concern in Singapore

In the quiet of the night, nestled amidst Singapore’s urban sprawl, a tender spectacle unfolded. A Facebook user, Francis Poh, happened upon a mother pangolin and her baby crossing a road near his home, the baby clinging adorably to her tail. Capturing the rare sight, Poh shared it on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group.

Online Reaction and the Need for Protection

The encounter, which occurred at 1am on Tuesday, January 9, resonated deeply with the online community. Netizens found the pangolins ‘cute,’ their concern for the animals’ welfare palpable. One user urged others to withhold the location to protect the pangolins from potential poachers, a stark reminder of the threats these creatures face.

Legal Protection and Conservation Efforts in Singapore

Pangolins in Singapore are legally protected under the Wildlife Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). A stringent trade ban on wild pangolins is in place, with rigorous enforcement against the illicit trade of pangolin meat and scales. Yet, incidents of illegal trade persist. A recent case involved a regular from the Republic of Singapore Air Force who sold a captured pregnant pangolin, prompting an official response.

Public Guidance and Future Imperatives

The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to leave wild pangolins alone. Should one be encountered, it provides guidance on how one should behave. This encounter serves as a heartfelt reminder of the beauty and vulnerability of Singapore’s wildlife, and the collective responsibility to safeguard it. The sight of the mother pangolin and her baby, innocently crossing a road, underscores the imperative to protect these creatures, for they too have a right to coexist in the urban landscape.

0
Singapore Wildlife
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Singapore

See more
46 mins ago
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
In a significant development, Singapore’s middle distillates reserves have diminished to a five-month low, driven primarily by a surge in jet fuel/kerosene exports. The latest statistics from Enterprise Singapore show a decline in inventory levels to 7.115 million barrels in the week of January 10, falling from 7.363 million barrels the week prior. Jet Fuel/Kerosene
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
8 hours ago
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
16 hours ago
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
Record-Breaking Sale of HDB Flat in Bukit Timah Underlines Rising Property Prices
2 hours ago
Record-Breaking Sale of HDB Flat in Bukit Timah Underlines Rising Property Prices
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
7 hours ago
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
CCI Approves GIC's Stake Increase in India's Data Infrastructure Trust
8 hours ago
CCI Approves GIC's Stake Increase in India's Data Infrastructure Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
4 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
6 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
7 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
7 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
8 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
9 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
9 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
9 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
10 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
12 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
19 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app