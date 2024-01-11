Rare Sighting of Mother Pangolin and Baby Sparks Enthusiasm and Concern in Singapore

In the quiet of the night, nestled amidst Singapore’s urban sprawl, a tender spectacle unfolded. A Facebook user, Francis Poh, happened upon a mother pangolin and her baby crossing a road near his home, the baby clinging adorably to her tail. Capturing the rare sight, Poh shared it on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group.

Online Reaction and the Need for Protection

The encounter, which occurred at 1am on Tuesday, January 9, resonated deeply with the online community. Netizens found the pangolins ‘cute,’ their concern for the animals’ welfare palpable. One user urged others to withhold the location to protect the pangolins from potential poachers, a stark reminder of the threats these creatures face.

Legal Protection and Conservation Efforts in Singapore

Pangolins in Singapore are legally protected under the Wildlife Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). A stringent trade ban on wild pangolins is in place, with rigorous enforcement against the illicit trade of pangolin meat and scales. Yet, incidents of illegal trade persist. A recent case involved a regular from the Republic of Singapore Air Force who sold a captured pregnant pangolin, prompting an official response.

Public Guidance and Future Imperatives

The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to leave wild pangolins alone. Should one be encountered, it provides guidance on how one should behave. This encounter serves as a heartfelt reminder of the beauty and vulnerability of Singapore’s wildlife, and the collective responsibility to safeguard it. The sight of the mother pangolin and her baby, innocently crossing a road, underscores the imperative to protect these creatures, for they too have a right to coexist in the urban landscape.