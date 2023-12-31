Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns

Public transport ridership in Singapore, including buses and trains, has shown a steady recuperation in 2023 but has not fully rebounded to the volumes recorded before the pandemic. As of October 2023, the average daily ridership for buses and trains combined stood at about 95% of the 2019 statistics. Specifically, bus ridership had bounced back to nearly 93%, while train ridership was at around 97% of 2019 levels.

Travel Patterns Reflect Flexibility in Work Arrangements

Despite the general recovery in public transport ridership, travel into the Central Business District (CBD) during weekday mornings has not followed suit. These figures are still below pre-pandemic levels, at approximately 80% of the 2019 numbers. This suggests that flexibility in work travel patterns persists, hinting at the enduring impact of telecommuting and flexible work arrangements that were widely adopted during the pandemic.

Expressway Traffic Volumes Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Contrary to the situation in the CBD, expressway traffic volumes have almost fully recovered, reaching about 97% of pre-pandemic levels. This has led to an increase in congestion and more frequent rush-hour traffic jams. Industry experts opine that these trends are likely a result of the continuing flexible work arrangements, where many interactions are now in-person but not necessarily concentrated during traditional peak hours.

Implications for Future Transport Planning

Statistics from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) indicate that while Singapore is gradually resuming pre-pandemic travel activity, the shift in commuting patterns may have long-term implications for transport planning. This is especially significant considering that investments in public transport infrastructure have traditionally been geared towards managing peak rush hour loads.