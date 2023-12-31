en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns

Public transport ridership in Singapore, including buses and trains, has shown a steady recuperation in 2023 but has not fully rebounded to the volumes recorded before the pandemic. As of October 2023, the average daily ridership for buses and trains combined stood at about 95% of the 2019 statistics. Specifically, bus ridership had bounced back to nearly 93%, while train ridership was at around 97% of 2019 levels.

Travel Patterns Reflect Flexibility in Work Arrangements

Despite the general recovery in public transport ridership, travel into the Central Business District (CBD) during weekday mornings has not followed suit. These figures are still below pre-pandemic levels, at approximately 80% of the 2019 numbers. This suggests that flexibility in work travel patterns persists, hinting at the enduring impact of telecommuting and flexible work arrangements that were widely adopted during the pandemic.

Expressway Traffic Volumes Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Contrary to the situation in the CBD, expressway traffic volumes have almost fully recovered, reaching about 97% of pre-pandemic levels. This has led to an increase in congestion and more frequent rush-hour traffic jams. Industry experts opine that these trends are likely a result of the continuing flexible work arrangements, where many interactions are now in-person but not necessarily concentrated during traditional peak hours.

Implications for Future Transport Planning

Statistics from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) indicate that while Singapore is gradually resuming pre-pandemic travel activity, the shift in commuting patterns may have long-term implications for transport planning. This is especially significant considering that investments in public transport infrastructure have traditionally been geared towards managing peak rush hour loads.

0
Singapore Transportation
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Rings in 2024 Amidst Dazzling Fireworks and Strict Crowd Control

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean President Advocates for Respect and Inclusivity in New Year Address

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Boosts Financial Support to Households with Enhanced CDC Vou ...
@Finance · 5 hours
Singapore Boosts Financial Support to Households with Enhanced CDC Vou ...
heart comment 0
Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel

By BNN Correspondents

Singaporean Driver Confronted at Malaysian Petrol Station Over Use of Subsidised Fuel
Singapore’s Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee Reveals

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Defies Odds: Records 1.2% Growth in 2023, PM Lee Reveals
Singapore and Zurich Now World’s Most Expensive Cities, Surpassing New York

By Waqas Arain

Singapore and Zurich Now World's Most Expensive Cities, Surpassing New York
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
35 seconds
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
43 seconds
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
52 seconds
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
3 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
5 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
5 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
6 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
20 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app