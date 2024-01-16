PSA International Sets Record with 94.8 Million TEU Handled in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

PSA International, the Singapore-based container terminal operator, has set a new milestone in 2023, handling an unprecedented 94.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This figure signifies a 4.3% surge compared to the previous year, despite the myriad of global economic challenges that have been shaking the world's foundations.

Stellar Performance Amid Global Economic Challenges

The company's flagship terminal in Singapore demonstrated a robust performance, processing 38.8 million TEUs, marking an escalation of 4.8% over 2022. With this, the Port of Singapore's throughput reached a new zenith of 39.01 million TEUs in 2023, growing by 4.6%. On the other hand, PSA's terminals outside Singapore managed to process 56 million TEUs, a 3.9% rise, exemplifying their resilience in the face of adversity.

PSA's Response to Inflation, Geopolitical Tensions, and Supply Chain Disruptions

Group CEO Mr. Tan Chong Meng acknowledged the challenges that the global economy is grappling with — inflation, climbing interest rates, limited labor markets, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing wars. These issues have been affecting the recovery process and causing disruptions in supply chains. However, PSA's performance shines as a beacon of hope amid these uncertainties.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

Regarding the outlook for 2024, Mr. Tan noted the volatility in the global economic recovery and potential geopolitical upheaval. He declared that PSA would persist in its drive to expand its core ports business, maintaining flexibility in adapting to macroeconomic uncertainties. The company aims to collaborate with customers and stakeholders to enable sustainable global trade. Currently, PSA operates a worldwide network comprising over 60 deepsea, rail, and inland terminals across more than 170 locations in 44 countries, with significant operations in Singapore and Belgium.