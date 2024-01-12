en English
Singapore

Profiles of Courage: Five Singaporean Women Who Took Significant Risks

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
In the heart of Singapore, stories of courage and resilience resound. Five women, each making significant leaps of faith, embody the transformative power of taking risks. Their journeys, though divergent, converge on a shared truth: that the rewards of risk-taking often outweigh the challenges.

Living for a Child’s Health

Meet Ruzana Awalludin, a 56-year-old homemaker. Once a school teacher, Ruzana made the heart-wrenching decision to leave her job when her daughter was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and depression. The battle wasn’t fought on Singaporean soil; her daughter was struggling abroad. Despite the financial strain and emotional toll, Ruzana prioritized her role as a mother, moving first to Northern Ireland, then to Newcastle. Her unwavering support was rewarded when her daughter graduated and secured a job.

Finding Strength in Disability

Then, there’s Kavitha Krishnan, an artistic director and former dancer. When a severe back injury threatened to confine her to a wheelchair, she faced the possibility of never dancing again. But Kavitha chose to fight, undergoing high-risk spinal surgery and enduring months of grueling rehabilitation. Her journey deepened her empathy for people with disabilities, inspiring her to found Apsara Asia and Maya Dance Theatre. These social enterprises now stand as welcoming platforms for dancers of all abilities.

From Health Crisis to Successful Entrepreneurship

Last but not least, we have Emily Lim Leh, a 52-year-old children’s book author. Emily took a risk of a different kind, leaving her career to focus on her health after a tumultuous marriage. Her courage led her to entrepreneurship, where she found success. Each of these women’s stories underscores the transformative power of risk-taking, whether it’s for family, personal health, or the pursuit of an inclusive passion.

Singapore Society
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

