Pia Wurtzbach's Wax Figure Graces Madame Tussauds Singapore: Celebrating Filipino Pride

Madame Tussauds Singapore recently unveiled a wax figure of Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, marking a significant moment as she becomes the first Filipino to be featured in the esteemed museum. This exhibit, part of Madame Tussauds Singapore's 10th-anniversary celebrations, showcases Pia in her iconic Swarovski embellished royal blue ball gown by Michael Cinco, offering fans and visitors an opportunity to relive her crowning glory moment until September 1.

A Testament to Achievements

Wurtzbach's wax figure, affectionately known as P2 by the beauty queen herself, is not just a tribute to her Miss Universe victory but also a celebration of her significant contributions post her reign. From launching her debut novel, "Queen of the Universe," to becoming a TEDx speaker on mental health, and featuring Singapore in her TV program, Pia continues to inspire many across the globe. Her figure stands among other influential female personalities, reflecting her status as a role model and advocate for various causes.

Exclusive Promotions and Partnerships

To commemorate this special occasion, Madame Tussauds Singapore has partnered with Klook, Philippine Airlines, and Resorts World Sentosa, offering fans exciting experiences and a special "Queen" promotion. This includes admission to Madame Tussauds and a copy of Wurtzbach's novel, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the celebration of Filipino pride and women's achievements.

Impact and Legacy

The inclusion of Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore signifies more than just the recognition of her personal achievements; it symbolizes the global recognition of Filipino talent and beauty. As visitors from around the world interact with her figure, they are reminded of the power of dreams, perseverance, and the impact of using one's platform for greater good. Pia's legacy, encapsulated in her wax figure, continues to inspire and influence not only her fans but also the next generation of leaders and changemakers.