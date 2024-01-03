Passenger Voices Dissatisfaction Over Non-Operational Bus Schedule Display in Singapore

In Singapore, a public bus passenger, Jerome Lee, voiced his dissatisfaction with Go-Ahead Singapore’s service after encountering a non-operational display screen meant to showcase bus schedules. This incident, shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, pointed to the screen being shut off, leaving passengers in the dark about departure times for the only two feeder buses in operation.

Public Reaction to the Complaint

Lee’s complaint sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media. Some sympathized with his plight, suggesting that non-operational technology is reflective of incompetence. Others, however, leapt to the defense of the bus service, questioning if the screen was turned off due to reasons such as maintenance or a system glitch.

The MyTransport.SG Mobile App

Some commenters highlighted the utility of the MyTransport.SG mobile app, updated in November 2023, as an alternative. This app provides real-time transportation details, including bus schedules and station crowd levels. However, Lee expressed skepticism about the app’s accuracy, casting doubts on its reliability as a source of real-time information.

Energy Conservation Discussed

The conversation also veered into the realm of energy conservation. One user pointed out that by turning off the monitors, electricity is saved, offering an alternative perspective on the situation. Another user advised Lee to maintain calm over the situation, pointing out the need for patience in dealing with such technological hiccups.