Orange Sky Golden Harvest Eyes $400M Deal for Cinema Sale in Singapore, Taiwan

Bloomberg -- In a strategic move that could reshape the cinema landscape in Asia, Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd. is exploring the sale of its movie theaters in Singapore and Taiwan, eyeing a valuation of at least $400 million. The Hong Kong-listed entity is in preliminary talks, consulting with advisors and courting potential investors for a deal that might also extend to its Hong Kong operations, depending on market reception. This decision comes amidst a challenging period for the company, with its shares plummeting about 56% over the past year.

A Legacy in Cinema

Founded in 1970 by a trio of Hong Kong cinema legends, Orange Sky Golden Harvest, formerly known as Golden Harvest, has been instrumental in the Asian film industry. It catapulted to fame by producing and distributing iconic films starring martial arts legends Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Under the leadership of majority shareholder Wu Kebo since 2007, the company has expanded its footprint, now boasting a significant presence in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong through its Golden Village and other branded cinemas.

Strategic Divestment Amidst Financial Strains

With Singapore accounting for nearly half of its HK$396 million ($51 million) revenue in the first half of 2023, the potential sale reflects a strategic pivot in the face of declining profits and a challenging global cinema market. The company's cinema operations span 15 theaters in Singapore, 17 in Taiwan, and 10 in Hong Kong, representing a considerable asset portfolio that could attract various investors, from cinema operators to investment firms. However, the ongoing discussions are in the nascent stages, and there's still the possibility that Orange Sky Golden Harvest might decide against the divestment.

The Future of Orange Sky Golden Harvest

This potential sale marks a pivotal moment for Orange Sky Golden Harvest. A successful deal could provide the company with much-needed capital to reinvent itself and possibly focus on its core competencies of film production, financing, and distribution. Moreover, this move could signal a shift in the cinema industry in Asia, with new players possibly entering the market and existing ones consolidating their positions. As the scenario unfolds, the impact on the Asian cinema landscape and on the legacy of Orange Sky Golden Harvest remains to be seen.