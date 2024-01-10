Oman and Singapore Bolster Audit and Anti-Corruption Cooperation

Chairman of the State Audit Institution (SAI) of Oman, Sheikh Ghuson Hilal Al Alawi, recently met with Singapore’s Auditor-General Goh Soon Poh and Head of Operations at the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Chin Wee Liam, during his visit to Singapore. The focus of the meeting was to enhance the bilateral relations between Oman and Singapore, particularly in the area of audit work and anti-corruption measures.

Strengthening Ties Through Collaboration

The discussion included ongoing training collaborations and the exchange of experiences that serve the interests of both nations. The Omani delegation received insights on Singapore’s legislative and regulatory frameworks for audit procedures, planning mechanisms, and modern audit techniques. The agenda also incorporated sessions on combating corruption, national anti-corruption strategies, and procedures for handling the abuse of public funds.

The Praise for SAI’s Commitment

Goh Soon Poh expressed her appreciation for Sheikh Ghuson’s efforts to enhance cooperation. She viewed these actions as an indication of the SAI’s commitment to international best practices in financial and administrative auditing, and integrity promotion. Sheikh Ghuson, on the other hand, emphasized the dedication of Oman’s SAI to fostering international professional and training cooperation, experience exchange, and collaboration in financial and administrative auditing and integrity enhancement.

Implications of the Collaboration

This collaboration is a significant step forward in reinforcing the ties between Oman and Singapore. It underscores the mutual commitment to strengthening audit practices and anti-corruption measures, which will ultimately contribute to a transparent and accountable system of governance in both countries. The exchange of knowledge and experiences in audit procedures and anti-corruption strategies will provide an opportunity for both nations to adopt and implement best practices, enhancing the integrity of their respective institutions.