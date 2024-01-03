Official Portraits of Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Available for Public Display

In a significant announcement by the President’s office, the official portraits of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, are set to be available for public collection from January 8 to March 1. These portraits are intended for display in public places such as schools, government buildings, and other institutions where official business is conducted or frequented by the public.

Collecting the Portraits

Organizations that wish to display these portraits can do so by submitting a request form via email to the President’s office. Upon approval, they will be able to collect the unframed portraits from the Istana Heritage Gallery, the official residence and office of the President of Singapore. The collection timings are from 9:30am to 12:00pm and 1:30pm to 5:30pm on weekdays, barring public holidays.

Guidelines for Display

There are specific guidelines that organizations must adhere to when displaying these portraits. The portraits, featuring President Tharman and Ms Jane Ittogi, must be displayed as a pair, at the same height, and free from any other images or notices placed alongside or above them. This is to ensure that the dignity and respect accorded to the office of the President are upheld.

Restrictions on Display Locations

In addition to the display guidelines, there are also restrictions on where these portraits can be placed. Locations associated with entertainment, games, or where food and drinks are served are considered inappropriate. This measure further underscores the importance of maintaining the decorum associated with the office of the President.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former Deputy Premier, won the presidential race with a whopping 70.4% of votes, signifying a strong mandate and hope for Singapore’s future. As these portraits make their way into public spaces, they stand as a reminder of the nation’s faith in the President and his commitment to serving the country.